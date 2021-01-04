Sania Mirza Delights Fans With Stunning, Traditional Look In Instagram Post; See Picture

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza recently shared a picture of herself on her Instagram account. In the solo picture, she can be seen rocking a stunning traditional attire. The post, one of her first in the new year, evoked much appreciation from her fans on the media-sharing site.

Sania Mirza amazes fans with traditional look

Sania Mirza often shares her and her family’s photographs through her social media accounts. On Monday, January 4, she took to Instagram to share the latest of her numerous posts for her fans and followers. Without any caption, Mirza shared a series of pictures of herself in a traditional attire just days after she celebrated the New Year occasion with her family.

Here is a look at Sania Mirza’s post and some of the fan reactions towards it.

How much is Sania Mirza's net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, Sania Mirza's net worth is estimated to be â‚¹175 crores as of now. From her aforementioned net worth, her lifetime earnings from her time as a singles/doubles player stand at $6,951,960 (approximately â‚¹51 crores) according to the WTA. Mirza is the brand ambassador of the state of Telangana and has endorsement deals with Steak Scooty, Sprite, and Adidas. She is also the UN's Goodwill Ambassador and is the first South Asian woman to be conferred the honour.

Sania Mirza house and family details

The six-time Grand Slam champion splits her time between Dubai, where she lives with her husband, Shoaib Malik, and her hometown of Hyderabad. Sania Mirza's son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, was born in 2018. Here is a look at Sania Mirza’s family along with some images from her house in Dubai.

Disclaimer: The above Sania Mirza net worth and Sania Mirza house information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Sania Mirza net worth and Sania Mirza house figures.

