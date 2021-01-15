Shreyas Iyer Surprises Sania Mirza With Unique Workout Idea In Dubai Gym On Holiday: WATCH

After a rather dismal series Down Under ended with a disappointing injury, Indian youngster Shreyas Iyer has been posting videos of himself recuperating and enjoying in Dubai. Just one such workout video seems to have caught the attention of Indian tennis star - Sania Mirza. Herself a fitness enthusiast, Sania has also been posting workout videos as she makes a comeback - possibly even an Olympic appearance - two years after the birth for her son, Izhaan.

Sania Mirza promises to copy Shreyas Iyer's workout routine

Nursing a shoulder injury that has kept him out of the SMAT 2021, Iyer can be seen training in the gym in Dubai in the video in question. His rather unusual and fun routine includes some miming, as he pulls himself upright on a beam with a pretend rope. Inspired by the antics, Sania Mirza commented "I am gonna copy this", with Iyer replying "Kill it".

With the India vs England 2021 series looming, the injury might be a concern for both the team and Iyer, but considering that he is a white-ball specialist for India, Iyer will get some much-needed time to get back into form as the T20I games begin. He will also be looking to start building up his form for the IPL 2021 in which he is expected once again to lead the Delhi team. Iyer will be pumped up after the team's brilliant run to the finals last season and hope to take his side all the way this time.

India vs England 2021

With their tour of Australia set to come to an end on January 19, the Men in Blue will head back home to prepare for yet another long series against England. It will be a quick turnaround, especially for the battered Indian Test side, as the first of four Test matches in the series is set to begin on February 5. The four Tests will be followed by 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs. No audiences will be allowed at any of the venues. Currently in the second place on the World Test Championship, this may well be India's last Test series and so their last hope to qualify for the finals this summer.

Shreyas Iyer net worth

According to networthspedia.com, Shreyas Iyer's net worth lies between ₹7.64 and ₹38.2 crores. As a Grade C player under the BCCI, Iyer receives an annual salary of ₹1 crore. Since he was first picked up Delhi for the 2015 season of the IPL, Iyer's salary at the cash-rich league has gone from ₹2.6 crores to a whopping ₹7 crores. As an up and coming player, he does not have many endorsements, with bat-sponsor CEAT being his most major association to date.

