Man asks for 'Sania Mirza trousers' in funny TikTok video amid COVID, tennis star reacts

TikTok has caught on in a big way in recent months to become one of the most-downloaded apps. With the COVID-19 pandemic taking over the world, the concept behind numerous videos has been based on elements related to the crisis, most of them taking a light-hearted take on it. One such element in the precaution against the novel coronavirus, sanitisers made its way to a funny video recently and it got the attention of Sania Mirza too.

In the video, in Malayalam, a man visits a store and shows a card, that read ‘Sania Mirza’s trousers’. When the shopkeeper asks who had written it, the man says it was a note from his father.

When the man is asked what his father did, he replies that he is an MLA. The store owner then understands that he meant sanitiser and not ‘Sania Mirza trouser.’

The person who posted the video, along with the caption, ‘how he got everything mixed up’,also tagged Sania Mirza. The tennis star was courteous to notice it and posted laughing out loud and facepalm emojis.

Here’s the post

Meanwhile, Sania made headlines for becoming the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award. The six-time Grand Slam winner’s gesture to donate the prize money of $2000 to the Telangana CM’s relief fund amid COVID-19 was hailed on social media.

I want to donate the funds that I get from this award to the Telangana CM relief Fund as the world is going through very difficult times with the virus .. thank you all 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/bdK3WeUxkK — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 11, 2020

Be it featuring in a music video or raising funds of over Rs 1 crore for the relief efforts, the sportperson is trying to help out as much as possible.

