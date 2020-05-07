Sania Mirza Reveals Interesting Reason Behind Having Good Rapport With Anushka Sharma

With no sports action taking place due to coronavirus, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza recently got into an interaction with Indian Women's team cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues where they s[poke about topics related to her comeback to tennis, cultural issues with women and getting married to a cricketer from the subcontinent and how that comes with a set of challenges.

Sania Mirza relates herself to Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma over fans backlash

While talking to Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues on YouTube show Double Trouble, Sania Mirza talked about receiving backlash from fans when watching and supporting her husband Shoaib Malik during cricket matches, which is similar to what Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma goes through. The conversation about the topic started after Smriti Mandhana asked Sania Mirza about her tweet regarding men's fast bowler Mitchell Starc flying back from a tour of South Africa to support wife and Australian women's star Alyssa Healy for the Women's T20 World Cup final in Melbourne in March 2020.

During the interaction, Sania Mirza said that she alongwith Anushka Sharma relate to such type of criticism the most, which has helped them bond in a way. Mirza claimed that whenever their husbands perform, it is because of them and whenever they don’t, the blame is squarely put on them, which baffles her.

She added that the bigger issue here lies in the subcontinental culture creating such a thought process where a woman is considered as a distraction rather than a strength to a successful man. Mirza was trying to picture Shoaib Malik doing what Starc did for his wife Alyssa Healy and said that all hell would have broken loose. She also revealed about having a long conversation with Anushka Sharma on this, who is the wife of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Sania Mirza reveals reason behind top athletes coming from Hyderabad

During the interaction, Mandhana also asked Mirza about how Hyderabad has been able to produce top woman athletes like Mithali Raj, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Mirza herself. The 33-year-old said that sports has really been encouraged quite a lot in Hyderabad and also there are not many distractions like in other big cities, which is why probably a lot of champions come out of smaller cities.

Sania Mirza donation for coronavirus

The Sania Mirza donation for coronavirus saw the tennis star joining hands with Virat Kohli to raise funds through online concert. Virat Kohli had shared a message on his Twitter handle in support of #IForIndia, the concert for which all the proceeds will go to the India COVID Response Fund by GiveIndia, a crowdfunding platform. She was also involved in raising ₹1.25 crore for feeding daily wage workers, single mothers and widows.

The last week we have tried as a team to provide some help to the people in need..we provided food to thousands of families and raised 1.25 Crore in one week which will help close to 1 Lakh people.its an ongoing effort and we are in this together 🙏🏽@youthfeedindia @safaindia pic.twitter.com/WEtl1ebjVR — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 30, 2020

(IMAGE: VSANIA MIRZA/ ANUSHKA SHARMA/ INSTAGRAM)