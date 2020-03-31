Sania Mirza Helps Raise ₹1.25 Crore For Daily Wage Workers, Widows And Single Mothers

Athletes from the global sporting fraternity are coming forward and making donations to help people around the world affected by a coronavirus. Recently, the 'Big 3' of tennis (Nadal, Federer and Djokovic) came forward and donated money to help the coronavirus victims in their respectiive countries. The latest tennis star to join the bandwagon is Sania Mirza, who raised ₹1.25 crore to help people in India fighting against coronavirus. The news regarding the same was shared by Sania Mirza herself on Twitter.

Sania Mirza donation for coronavirus

The Sania Mirza donation to help coronavirus victims saw the tennis star along with different organisations triying to help people in need. Thanks to this Sania Miza donation, food was provided to thousands of families, which helped them raise ₹1.25 crore within just one week. The money collected will help close to 100,000 people mainly who are widows, single mothers and daily wage workers.

The last week we have tried as a team to provide some help to the people in need..we provided food to thousands of families and raised 1.25 Crore in one week which will help close to 1 Lakh people.its an ongoing effort and we are in this together 🙏🏽@youthfeedindia @safaindia pic.twitter.com/WEtl1ebjVR — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 30, 2020

Sania Mirza net worth

Apart from this Sania Mirza donation that is helping out people battling coronavirus, the Sania Mirza net worth figure is around ₹175 crore. According to carknowledge.com, the Sania Mirza net worth figure has seen a hike of 25% over the past few years. As per the information, this Sania Mirza net worth figure has increased thanks to earnings from brand endorsements and personal investments in different projects.

She also runs an academy by the name “Sania Mirza Tennis Academy” in Hyderabad where world class training is provided to the grassroot level players Sania Mirza is successfully married to former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik and are parents to a boy named Izhaan.

Sania Mirza criticises French Open officials

Recently, Sania Mirza criticised French Open officials after they rescheduled the tournament due to coronavirus. Sania Mirza, while speaking to ESPN, said that she believes that the players should have been informed about the postponement of the French Open. Mirza also revealed that she got an email from the French Tennis Federation (FTF) informing her about the delay in the tournament due to coronavirus, but was asleep at that time.

