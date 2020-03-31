The Debate
Sania Mirza Helps Raise ₹1.25 Crore For Daily Wage Workers, Widows And Single Mothers

Tennis News

Sania Mirza provided food to the thousands of families by helping raise ₹1.25 crore in one week. The money will help close to 100,000 people in India.

Sania Mirza

Athletes from the global sporting fraternity are coming forward and making donations to help people around the world affected by a coronavirus. Recently, the 'Big 3' of tennis (Nadal, Federer and Djokovic) came forward and donated money to help the coronavirus victims in their respectiive countries. The latest tennis star to join the bandwagon is Sania Mirza, who raised ₹1.25 crore to help people in India fighting against coronavirus. The news regarding the same was shared by Sania Mirza herself on Twitter.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Sania Mirza Criticizes Sudden French Open Rescheduling Decision

Sania Mirza donation for coronavirus 

The Sania Mirza donation to help coronavirus victims saw the tennis star along with different organisations triying to help people in need. Thanks to this Sania Miza donation, food was provided to thousands of families, which helped them raise ₹1.25 crore within just one week. The money collected will help close to 100,000 people mainly who are widows, single mothers and daily wage workers.

Also Read: Sania Mirza Wants Any One Of These Four Actors To Play The Leading Role In Her Biopic

Sania Mirza net worth 

Apart from this Sania Mirza donation that is helping out people battling coronavirus, the Sania Mirza net worth figure is around ₹175 crore. According to carknowledge.com, the Sania Mirza net worth figure has seen a hike of 25% over the past few years. As per the information, this Sania Mirza net worth figure has increased thanks to earnings from brand endorsements and personal investments in different projects.

She also runs an academy by the name “Sania Mirza Tennis Academy” in Hyderabad where world class training is provided to the grassroot level players  Sania Mirza is successfully married to former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik and are parents to a boy named Izhaan.

Also Read: Sania Mirza’s Picture With Son Izhaan Just Before Historic Win Breaks The Internet

Sania Mirza criticises French Open officials 

Recently, Sania Mirza criticised French Open officials after they rescheduled the tournament due to coronavirus. Sania Mirza, while speaking to ESPN, said that she believes that the players should have been informed about the postponement of the French Open. Mirza also revealed that she got an email from the French Tennis Federation (FTF) informing her about the delay in the tournament due to coronavirus, but was asleep at that time. 

 Also Read: Sania Mirza Feels Mitchell Starc Would Have Been 'Joru Ka Ghulaam' If He Was Indian

