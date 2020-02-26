Sania Mirza Says Stubborn, Disciplined Approach Helped Her Curb Temptation To Cheat Diet

Coming back from a lengthy hiatus is never easy for any athlete, especially after giving birth to a child, which makes it a tad more difficult to make a comeback. US tennis star Serena Williams won the title after making a comeback to following the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. India tennis star Sania Mirza also joined the list of sports celebs who bounced back in style after having a baby.

Sania Mirza training: Tennis star reveals her biggest inspiration

The Sania Mirza training program has seen her lose 26 kilos in the past four months. This week, while speaking to a leading publication she said that her biggest inspiration was to get back to playing competitive tennis post the birth of her child. She said that to get back to tennis, she had to regain her fitness level and lose weight.

Sania Mirza training: Tennis star reveals difficulty post-pregnancy

During the interview, Sania Mirza said that she was handed a reality check on her fitness when she stepped on the treadmill and found out that she could not walk for more than three minutes. The Sania Mirza training regime took the backseat post-pregnancy because she was not allowed to do core exercises and could only do cardio. In the interview, she revealed that since she was breastfeeding her kid at that time, it was more challenging for her to get back to fitness. She only started to do core exercises once she had lost 15-17 kilos in training.

Sania Mirza diet: How she managed to curb cheating

The Sania Mirza diet currently includes spinach, fish, eggs and chicken after she stopped consuming dairy products, gluten, processed sugar and red meat. During the interview, she revealed that the toughest thing for her was to keep off chai (tea) since she missed it a lot for four months. She said that initially, she found it tough to get back to her diet and often felt like not following her diet nor go to the gym, but it was her stubborn and disciplined nature that helped her in curbing the temptation to cheat on her diet.

Qatar Open: Sania Mirza falls in the first hurdle

Coming back from injury, Sania Mirza recently took part in the Qatar Open. Her comeback was shortlived after she, along with her doubles partner Caroline Garcia of France were ousted in the doubles first round of the tournament. The pair lost their match to Cagla Buyukakcay and Laura Siegemund 6-4, 7-5 victory in 1 hour and 26 minutes.