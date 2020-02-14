Sania Mirza Excited For Biopic, Says 'making Of An Athlete' Is Always Relatable Content

Sania Mirza has been making news for her show-stopping appearance on the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week that kickstarted earlier this week. On the sidelines of the show, the ace tennis star spoke to PTI about bringing her life story onto the silver screen as she revealed that she has been in talks with directors to make the project possible. Sania Mirza had signed a contract with Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP Movies earlier last year and has reportedly met with a few directors in the city.

Sania said that the project is still in its initial stage and that no other details have been disclosed about it yet. The tennis star who is the only Indian woman to have won a Grand Slam title takes pride in the fact that she has always lived her life on her own terms. She claimed that she has been excited to see how her fans would react to her biopic when portrayed onscreen.

"Anybody who has followed my career, they know that I wear my heart on my sleeves. I'm not scared, it's exciting for me to be able to tell my story and for people to be able to watch", she told PTI.

Sania Mirza further added that biopics on athletes and sportspersons usually make for great onscreen content as their stories of struggle and hard work and eventual success become extremely relatable on a basic level with the audiences. The journey of the achievement appeals to the viewers as it usually has a common link with their own struggles.

"The hard work that goes into the making of an athlete, a lot of people can relate to it in different ways. We all work hard but when you play a sport, you actually work through sweat and blood. Everybody loves champions. Also, a lot of sports personalities, including me, come from a humble background. From having almost nothing to going into becoming huge champions and representing our country, our lives are very relatable," she said.

Sania Mirza walked the ramp for designer Rina Singh's label Eka who collaborated with Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd (TSCO) for the coveted fashion event.

(with PTI inputs)