Sasikumar Mukund Opens Up About Vienna Terrorist Attack Taking Place 2 Kms Away From Home

Austria's capital Vienna witnessed bloodshed on Monday after heavily armed gunmen attacked six locations in the city square. The attack saw four people were killed and 22 wounded and the government subsequently announced three days of mourning with locals asked to stay indoors. The Vienna terrorist attack took place just a day after the ATP 500 Vienna Open concluded, where Indian tennis star Sasikumar Mukund had participated.

Mukund reveals dread during Vienna terrorist attack

In an interview with the Indian Express, Indian tennis player Sasikumar Mukund spoke about the anxiety and fear surrounding the Vienna terrorist attack. The location of the attack was just two kilometres away from where the 23-year-old lives, after having moved out to the country in 2018. Mukund said that he was preparing dinner when he saw a battalion of police vehicles and ambulances speed down his street towards the City Centre. The World No. 294 thought it was odd, but a few moments later his worst fears came true.

Also Read: PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza Weigh In On Iconic Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer Rivalry In Tennis

India's fourth highest-ranked player said that he received a text from his coach Martin Spoettl informing him of the attack and advised him to stay indoors and keep all doors and windows locked. Mukund said that the square, also known as the SchwedenPlatz, is the heart and soul of the city’s social life and is a place he frequently visits. The 23-year-old said that the City Centre is the most common place anybody can be in as it hosts all the big brands, shops, restaurants and cafes.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Joins Roger Federer In Elite 1000 ATP Match Wins Club With Win In Paris

Sasikumar added that he generally visits the place on weekends as well and had thought of stepping out on Monday, but avoided it that day because he was feeling lazy. The area was particularly crowded on a particular day, with the Austrian Government having announced another lockdown that was scheduled to start at midnight. Mukund added that Vienna is a very calm place in Europe and nothing like this had happened before.

Also Read: Strokes Of Genius: Riveting Documentary On Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer's Eternal Rivalry

Hola gente estoy en el Centro de Viena muy cerca del ataque y nos tienen adentro de un Restaurant esperando hasta ver cuando podemos irnos de aqui ...gracias por sus mensajes 🙏 — Nicolas Massu (@massunico) November 2, 2020

While one suspect was shot dead, the other is still at large, and Mukund said that it adds to the element of fear. Along with Mukund, 2004 Athens Olympics gold medallist and current US Open champion Dominic Thiem’s coach Nicolas Massu was in the square during the attack. The Chilean posted regular updates during the firefight on his Twitter handle and revealed that he, along with other citizens, was locked up in a restaurant for more than eight hours as a safety measure.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Slammed For Post-match Comments After Vienna Open Exit By Tournament Head

(Image Courtesy: Sasikumar Mukund Facebook)