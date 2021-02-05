Serena Williams Brags About Winning Titles During A Tour Of Her Trophy Cabinet: WATCH

A 23-time Grand Slam champion, only Margaret Court, with her 24 Slams has more bragging rights on a tennis court than Serena Williams. In a video released by Twitter account '2cool2blog', the American icon can be seen giving a tour of the trophy room she has built at her gorgeous residence in Miami, Florida. With 73 career singles titles, 4 Olympics Golds, 23 doubles titles and 2 mixed doubles titles there is scarcely a room that could fit all of Williams' trophies and if everything goes well, the champion may have to clear out some more space for the Australian Open 2021 that could come her way.

Serena Williams shows off her trophy room 👀 pic.twitter.com/t1vGgwHE9H — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) February 4, 2021

Serena Williams Grand Slams room tour

After more than two decades on the circuit, Serena Williams has lost track of where her hard-fought grand Slam trophies have ended up. With the Serena Williams Grand Slams sitting at 23 singles, 14 doubles and 2 mixed doubles, it is not very surprising that the icon has forgotten many of her wins. Talking in the video, Serena explained that she doesn't keep too many of her Slams in the room, but does keep "some really cool pieces that really mean a lot" to her.

This includes a box of Wheaties with her on the cover, her 2002 US Open trophy, a French Open trophy, an Australian Open and two Venus Rosewater dishes from Wimbledon. In an iconic moment from the video, Williams, upon noticing an old second-place trophy on the shelf, exclaims: "I'm gonna put that one in the trash. We don't keep second place". Williams will play Women's No.1 Ash Barty in the semi-final of a pre-Australian Open 2021 event on Saturday.

Serena Williams net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Serena Williams is worth $200 million. As of 2020, the 38-year-old has earned $92,720,122 in career prize money. It is reported that Williams earned somewhere around $32 million from endorsement deals in 2020 alone. According to Forbes, Williams has an investment portfolio worth at least $10 million along with her stakes in various other sports clubs and her clothing line, S by Serena. She was ranked 33rd on the magazine's 'Highest-paid athletes' list for 2020. Her sponsors include Audemars Piguet, Beats Electronics, Bumble, Gatorade, JPMorgan Chase, Nike, Upper Deck and Wilson Sporting Goods.

Serena Williams husband

Serena Williams is married to Reddit co-founder and executive chairman, Alexis Ohanian. After a whirlwind romance, Ohanian proposed to Williams in 2016. Just a few months later, Williams posted the now iconic, accidental pregnancy revelation on her Snapchat account — just weeks after she had won her 23rd Grand Slam title in Australia. Her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born on September 1, 2017. She married Alexis Ohanian in November of 2016 in a lavish New Orleans ceremony.

DISCLAIMER: The Serena Williams net worth figure has been sourced from various reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the numbers.

Image credits: AP