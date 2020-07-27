Serena Williams Coach's Brainchild Ultimate Tennis Showdown To Be Broadcast On Star Sports

Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently launched the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, a modified version of tennis that was played to counter the coronavirus-induced disruption of the sporting season. While the recently-concluded first season provided some much-needed action for tennis enthusiasts amidst the ongoing global pandemic, fans in the Indian subcontinent will also be subjected to some entertainment going forward. Star Sports has acquired the broadcasting and streaming (Disney+Hotstar) rights for the second season of Ultimate Tennis Showdown, which went underway on July 25.

Ultimate Tennis Showdown live streaming: Competition finds broadcasters for Indian fans

The Ultimate Tennis Showdown was launched by Patrick Mouratoglou and Alex Popyrin earlier this year. Mouratoglou is a French tennis coach, who has been coaching Serena Williams since 2012. Alex Popyrin is an Australian-based entrepreneur who is also the father of Alexei Popyrin, an Australian tennis player.

The first season of Ultimate Tennis Showdown was played in France which saw Matteo Berrettini defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. The action now continues with its second season, which was actually launched on July 25. The ongoing event kicked off with Feliciano López taking on Alexei Popyrin in the opening game followed by Grigor Dimitrov taking on Richard Gasquet.

Grigor Dimitrov is now scheduled to face Alexei Popyrin on August 1. The second season of Ultimate Tennis Showdown will also introduce a new women’s event, which will take place on August 1 and 2. Four players will be participating in the women’s event, namely Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Alize Cornet, Ons Jabeur and 13-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova.

Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar to helm Ultimate Tennis Showdown live streaming

The second season of Ultimate Tennis Showdown can be broadcasted live on match days on Star Sports Network. Additionally, the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live streaming can be found on Disney+Hotstar app. Due to the pandemic, all matches are taking place on weekends.

Ultimate Tennis Showdown live streaming: Standings after match day 2

Group A: Gasquet and Lopez will do battle next Saturday for a spot in next Sunday's Final Four ⚔️



Group A: Gasquet and Lopez will do battle next Saturday for a spot in next Sunday's Final Four

Group B:

