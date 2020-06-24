Rudy Gobert Makes A Blunder With Serena Williams Facebook Post Mix-up, Gets Trolled Online

Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert was recently trolled on Twitter after a Facebook post mishap from his side. The 27-year-old NBA star tweeted screenshots of the posts of a woman named Serena Williams speaking up on the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement but ended up tagging tennis icon Serena Williams by mistake. Gobert's tweet has since been deleted.

In his tweet, Gobert shared a screenshot of the post of a woman named Serena Williams, who was speaking about the BLM movement while also mentioning the COVID-19 crisis. Gobert tweeted in support of the tweet but ended up getting trolled after he tagged the wrong person. The Jazz star deleted his tweet soon after he started getting called out for the mix-up.

While most fans made fun of his mistake, some believed it was Gobert being ignorant once again. Some users also connected the post to his Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell, who also spoke about the movement. Those users believed that Gobert only posted it because Mitchell did and wanted to win over the Jazz fans. Some users also spoke about how, despite constant incidents, Gobert continues to be ignorant.

Lol I cannot believe Rudy Gobert found ANOTHER way to piss Donovan off



It was a good run guys — Mark Russell Pereira (@Mark_R_Pereira) June 21, 2020

rudy gobert continues to take L's lmao — Eric "Wang" Huang (@ERIC_HUANG_EN) June 21, 2020

Donovan Mitchell can always come to the Lakers if he wants. — 5 FOOT GIANTðŸ‡±ðŸ‡· (@TheBcctySensei) June 21, 2020

This man didn’t even bother to look at this white as hell Facebook profile before assuming it was THE Serena Williams posting this trash lmao he saw Jazz fans commenting all lives matter on Donovan Mitchell’s posts and JUMPED at the chance to win them over to his side — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) June 21, 2020

On March 11, the NBA was suspended after Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. A few days before he tested positive for the virus, Gobert was filmed deliberately touching reporters' mics as he joked about the virus. Gobert was called out for his irresponsible behaviour during the time of crisis, especially after Mitchell also tested positive for the virus. As per reports, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year was not careful in the locker room and touched his teammates and their belongings without taking proper precautions. Reports back then also stated that his actions caused a strain in his relationship with his Jazz teammates.

