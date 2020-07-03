Serena Williams Enjoys Game Of Tennis With 2-year Daughter In Matching Outfits: Watch

Serena Williams looks to have started her preparations for the US Open. However, the 38-year-old tennis player has started training in the most adorable way possible. The player recently shared a post where the player and Serena Williams' daughter Olympia are seen on the court together. The post has led to several fans and personalities commenting on it as well.

Also Read: Serena Williams' Father Richard, Will Smith And Warner Bros. Sued Over Biopic Dispute

Serena Williams and her daughter video

Serena Williams took to Instagram to share three pictures and a video with her daughter Olympia. In the images, the pair can be seen wearing matching purple Nike bodysuits. Serena Williams daughter Olympia and her mother are seemingly enjoying a game of tennis with their Wilson racquets. In the photos shared by Serena Williams, she and her daughter are seen striking poses on the tennis court.

The video shared by the player shows Serena Williams daughter Olympia high-fiving her mother on the court. In another image, the pair can be seen striking a mirror pose in front of the net. While Serena Williams has her long braid tied back, Serena Williams daughter Olympia has her hair styled in a top knot.

Also Read: Rudy Gobert Makes A Blunder With Serena Williams Facebook Post Mix-up, Gets Trolled Online

During the lockdown, Serena Williams daughter Olympia has been mentioned several times by her mother. The player is frequently seen sharing pictures of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on her social media accounts. Last month, the tennis player shared a post where she’s seen playing peek-a-boo with her daughter. In the picture, Serena Williams daughter can be seen inside a ball pit, with only a part of her face visible from behind a sea of plastic balls.

Also Read: Serena Williams Announces She Is Planning To Play US Open

Serena Williams has been spending time with her daughter while self-isolating with her family. Serena Williams husband Alexis Ohanian has also been isolating with the player at their Florida residence. Serena Williams husband Alexis Ohanian and the player got married in 2017. Serena Williams daughter Olympia was born in the same year.

Also Read: Serena Williams, Daughter Perform Adorably On 'Beauty And The Beast'; Watch Video

Serena Williams last won a Grand Slam in 2017, when she won the Australian Open, beating her sister Venus Williams in the final. After, that Serena Williams ranking has dropped to 9th in the WTA Rankings. Serena Williams will be looking to get back on the court and target a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam with the US Open scheduled to take place in August. A win at the US Open could considerably improve the Serena Williams ranking.

Speaking about the US Open, Serena’s coach Patrick Mouratglou joked about the player’s situation if the tournament takes place with restrictions. Mouratglou said that while Serena Williams will play the US Open for sure, he can’t imagine her spending three without Serena Williams daughter Olympia. The coach joked that maybe the tennis player will take her daughter as a coach for the tournament so keep Olympia close to her.

Image Courtesy: instagram/serenawilliams