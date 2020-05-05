Serena Williams Plays Against Herself In Funny TikTok Video During Coronavirus Lockdown

The outbreak of COVID-19 in the USA has resulted in a coronavirus lockdown, forcing numerous sporting events to be cancelled or postponed. Wimbledon 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19 crisis, while the French Open was postponed to September. With all tennis action suspended, tennis stars have taken to social media platforms to engage with their fans, while some have shared their respective coronavirus lockdown routines.

Former World No.1 Serena Williams last week took to Instagram to share a TikTok video where she faces a tough opponent - herself. The video which was written, directed, produced, and starred Serena Williams had clips of the 23-time Grand Slam champion sporting different outfits playing tennis against herself. The seven-time Wimbledon and Australian Open winner can be seen telling herself that 'she's tough' and 'not so bad.' The Serena Williams TikTok video gained appreciation from fans as tennis fans continue to miss sporting action amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova will be back playing tennis along with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the 'Stay at Home Slam' eSports charity event which will commence on Sunday. The 'Stay at Home Slam' is the second eSports event after the ongoing Virtual Madrid Open tournament. WTA announced the news on their official Twitter account and the tournament will reportedly be played on Mario Tennis Aces for Nintendo Switch with celebrities. Serena Williams will be teaming up with supermodel Gigi Hadid while Maria Sharapova will team up with model Karlie Kloss

