Serena Williams Twins With Daughter Olympia On IG In 2-year-old's Top

Serena Williams and her two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr are already sharing clothes, giving a whole new twist to twinning on social media. On Monday (Tuesday IST), Williams posted a video of herself wearing the same top as her daughter. "Must. Swipe Right," Williams wrote in the caption.

Serena Williams Instagram: Williams and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr twin in latest Instagram post

In her video, the 38-year-old tennis star posed in a white tank top, joking about knowing that she and her daughter would soon be wearing the same size. In her caption, she asked her 12.5 million followers to swipe right, which revealed two-year-old Olympia wearing the same white top. The Grand Slam champion's comments were flooded, where many of her friends joked about Williams in her daughter's top. “Already ‘borrowing’ her clothes,” Caroline Wozniacki joked.

On the other hand, actor Colton Haynes stated that he knew it was only a matter of time before the Michigan native would start copying her daughter. Alexis was born in September 2017, around two months before she married her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The mother-daughter duo is famous for wearing coordinated outfits on social media and have previously posed together as Disney princesses. On August 7, Williams posted a photo of her daughter helping her put on her princess gown. 'She’s got my back already. And I’ll always have hers," Williams wrote.

Serena Williams Instagram: Serena Williams daughter and her wear adorable Disney princess gowns

Willaims faced some post-pregnancy trouble after she had an emergency cesarean-section because her daughter's heart rate dropped during labour. The tennis star suffered from a pulmonary embolism, which delayed her return to training as she was bedridden for six weeks.

Williams last played Shelby Rogers in the Top Seed Open quarterfinals. Rogers beat Williams, scoring six of the final eight points after trailing 3-1 during the tiebreaker. Olympia and Willaims' husband cheered her on during her matchup against Bernarda Pera for the WTA tennis tournament in Lexington, Kentucky. Williams beat Pera 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 during their match which lasted over two hours.

(Image credits: Serena Williams Instagram – @serenawilliams)