US Open Women's Singles Final Live Stream: How To Watch Osaka Vs Azarenka Online?

2018 US Open champion Naomi Osaka will face-off against Victoria Azarenka in the US Open 2020 Women's singles final on Saturday, September 12, 2020 (Sunday for Indian viewers). The Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka final will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and will begin at 1:30 AM IST. Here's how fans can watch the US Open women's singles final stream, how to watch US Open live and the Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka start time and match preview.

US Open women's singles final stream: Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka match preview

The storylines behind the Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka clash is fascinating and makes the US Open 2020 a promising affair. The Belarusian has come back from wilderness after years injury troubles and off-field issues to give her a chance to win her first Grand Slam title since 2013. The 22-year-old, on the other hand, is championing the Black Lives Matter movement and her Grand Slam win would mark a win for all the seven victims who lost their lives to racial injustice.

Both Osaka and Azarenka are out to clinch their third Grand Slam titles and notched up impressive victories in previous rounds, with the former defeating Shelby Rogers and the latter defeating the legendary Serena Williams. Both will hope to cap off their impressive runs with the Grand Slam title on Sunday.

US Open women's singles final stream: How to watch US Open live in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka clash live on Amazon Prime. The streaming platform is the official partners of the US Open and members can watch the tournament live without paying additional costs. A prime membership in the UK costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription also gives viewers access to the platform's Amazon library of TV shows and films as well as one-day delivery on orders made in the country.

US Open women's singles final stream: How to watch US Open live in the US?

The Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka TV schedule in the US means that the clash will be telecasted live on the ESPN network. Fans can subscribe to ESPN1 via Sling's Orange plan or Hulu with Live TV. Cable customers could also tune into Tennis Channel, which also has the official rights to broadcast the tournament.

US Open women's singles final stream: How to watch US Open live in India?

In India, fans wondering how to watch the US Open women's final live can tune into the Star Sports network. The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 1/2 on September 13. Fans can also watch the US Open 2020 live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app. Furthermore, for in-match highlights and updates of the Brady vs Osaka semifinal, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of WTA and US Open. Jio TV subscribers can also avail the US Open 2020 live streaming on their smartphones.

US Open women's singles final stream: Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka start time

The Naomi Osaka vs Vicoita Azarenka start time in the UK is at 9:00 PM on Saturday, Septmber 12. In the US, the match begins at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT. For Indian viewers the match starts at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, Septmeber 13.

(Image Courtesy: US Open Twitter)