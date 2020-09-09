US Open's All-Russian Men's Quarter-final: Rublev Vs Medvedev Live Streaming And Preview

In what promises to be an epic showdown, fellow Russians Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev will face off for a place in the semi-final of US Open 2020. Both Rublev and Medvedev are close friends and are often seen together but friendship will have to take a backseat at Flushing Meadows tonight. No. 3 seed Medvedev will be playing for his second US Open final appearance, while No. 10 seed Rublev will be playing for his first-ever Grand Slam semi-final spot.

D-O-M-I-N-A-N-T.



Daniil Medvedev is through to the final 8 once again at the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/W5CqkUvnkz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2020

Revenge for Rublev!



Andrey Rublev takes down Berrettini after losing to him in Round 4 last year 😤@AndreyRublev97 I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/vjSGagdRDL — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2020

US Open 2020 quarterfinals: Andrey Rublev vs Daniil Medvedev preview

Medvedev has been in stellar form at the US Open this year. Coming into the US Open 2020 quarterfinals, the World No.5 has not dropped a single set. In his round one encounter, he defeated Argentinian Federico Delbonis 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. He kept this form through the second, third and fourth rounds, dismissing Christopher O’Connell, J. Wolf and Frances Tiafoe with ease to set up his encounter with Rublev. However, it is worth noting that none of the players he has met thus far have been seeded.

He started this year with a semi-final appearance at the ATP Cup where he lost to World No.1 Novak Djokovic. He followed this up by reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open and the quarter-finals at the Cincinnati Master and the Open 13 tournaments. He was also last year's runner-up at the US Open, losing a hard-fought final to Rafael Nadal.

Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev has also been in excellent form this year, dropping only one set, which came against number six seed Matteo Berrettini in the round of 16. He won straight-set victories over Frenchmen J. Chardy, and G. Barrère and S. Caruso in his first three rounds. Rublev remained undefeated for some time in 2020, winning back-to-back titles at the Qatar Open and the Adelaide International. His streak was broken by Alexander Zverev in the fourth round of the Australian Open. Besides this, Rublev was a quarter-finalist at the ATP Rotterdam and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Coming into the match Daniil Medvedev has a 3-0 record against Rublev. They last met at the St. Petersburg Open where Medvedev won 6-4, 7-5.

US Open 2020 quarterfinals: Rublev vs Medvedev live streaming

The Andrey Rublev vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2020 quarterfinal will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 & 2. Fans can also watch the US Open live in India by streaming it on Disney+Hotstar VIP. The match is set to begin at 10:45 pm IST at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Image Credits: US Open & Andrey Rublev Instagram