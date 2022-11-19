Watch: Djokovic Gasps For Breath, Shakes Uncontrollably In ‘grueling Battle’ Vs Medvedev

Quick links:
Image: AP
Novak Djokovic maintained his unbeaten run in the ATP finals after beating Daniil Medvedev in the round-robin stage match. The Serbian defeated the former world no 1 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(2) in a grueling clash to top the standings in the Red Group. However, beating Medvedev proved to be a tough battle which took a lot out of Djokovic.
In a video which has gone viral the hands of the 21-time Grand Slam champion can be seen shaking as he raises a towel to his face during the changeover in the deciding set. According to a Eurosport report during the post-match press conference, Djokovic was questioned about his health to which the Serbian said “I didn’t feel physically so well in the third set to be honest, I struggled a lot to stay physically there. It’s a battle, it’s a fight, I’m really proud of being able to find the last drop of energy and necessary focus in order to come back into the match."
A gruelling encounter 🥵#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/2ArIk6iNbh— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 18, 2022
The Wimbledon Champion (Djokovic) started the match strongly as he managed to hold on to his service games to finally found a break in the eighth game. Djokovic led the first set 5-3 before comfortably closing the set by clinching the ninth game to take the set 6-3. He was expected to carry forwards the same momentum but Medvedev staged a remarkable comeback in the second set. The Russian never gave an opportunity to Djokovic to break him taking the set into the tie-breaker. Medvedev managed to win the tiebreaker and the match to the third set.
The final set was a tight one with Medvedev managing to break the Serbian to take a 5-4 lead. However, Djokovic who is aiming to tie Roger Federer’s record of six ATP finals title staged a comeback. Medvedev was unable to hold his serve as Djokovic broke him back and took the contest into the tie-break yet again. This time, it was the seventh seed who prevailed to earn his 40th tour-level win of the season after three hours and five minutes.