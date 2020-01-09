The Debate
Dominic Thiem's Sizzling Act Of Sportsmanship At ATP Cup Wins Over The Crowd, Watch Video

Tennis News

Apart from Dominic Thiem's great performance on the court, he won hearts by his sportsmanship. He replayed a serve even though it was called in. Keep reading.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dominic Thiem

Austrian's Dominic Thiem had an incredible win for his country against tennis friend Diego Schwartzman. Apart from his great performance on the court, he won the hearts of the audiences by his sportsmanship. 

Also Read | Dominic Thiem's Stats Against The 'Big Three' Suggest Possible Grand Slam Glory In 2020

Also Read | Stefanos Tsitsipas Recovers To Defeat Dominic Thiem And Win The ATP World Tour Finals

What did Dominic Thiem do at the ATP Cup?

The incident happened when Dominic Thiem hit a serve aimed at the T on the court. The match was going in the favour of Dominic Thiem as he was serving at 6-3, 4-4 (40-0). This serve by Thiem was called in by the chair umpire and Diego Schwartzman seemed to be upset with the decision of the chair umpire. Also, he had no reviews left.

Also Read | Dominic Thiem Enters ATP World Tour Finals After Defeating Alexander Zverev

Also Read | Dominic Thiem Confident 'Big Three' Will Be Toppled At Slams

The chair umpire informed the Austrian international that he could replay the point if he wishes. Here is when Dominic Thiem showed immense sportsmanship and he replayed the point. This gesture by him was applauded by the crowd. 

Also Read | Nadal Inspires Spain To Quarterfinal Place At The ATP Cup

Also Read | ATP Finals: Watch Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer And Dominic Thiem Try This Hilarious Game

Recently, on January 8, 2019, Hubert Hurkacz defeated Dominic Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in Sydney to grab Poland's first victory at the inaugural ATP Cup. This led to the elimination of Austria from ATP Cup.

Picture courtesy: Dominic Thiem Twitter handle

Published:
COMMENT
