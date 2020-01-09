Dominic Thiem's Sizzling Act Of Sportsmanship At ATP Cup Wins Over The Crowd, Watch Video

Austrian's Dominic Thiem had an incredible win for his country against tennis friend Diego Schwartzman. Apart from his great performance on the court, he won the hearts of the audiences by his sportsmanship.

(Hishairisadisaster) https://t.co/n0RGYX8q3L pic.twitter.com/ALDnmBk5x1 — Cla (@pommedeCla) January 6, 2020

What did Dominic Thiem do at the ATP Cup?

The incident happened when Dominic Thiem hit a serve aimed at the T on the court. The match was going in the favour of Dominic Thiem as he was serving at 6-3, 4-4 (40-0). This serve by Thiem was called in by the chair umpire and Diego Schwartzman seemed to be upset with the decision of the chair umpire. Also, he had no reviews left.

The chair umpire informed the Austrian international that he could replay the point if he wishes. Here is when Dominic Thiem showed immense sportsmanship and he replayed the point. This gesture by him was applauded by the crowd.

Is 2020 Dominic Thiem’s year?🙌



With his relentlessly aggressive playing style, he could be ready to challenge the Big 3!#AusOpen | #AO2020 | @ThiemDomi pic.twitter.com/WiBRCtntz2 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 4, 2020

Recently, on January 8, 2019, Hubert Hurkacz defeated Dominic Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in Sydney to grab Poland's first victory at the inaugural ATP Cup. This led to the elimination of Austria from ATP Cup.

