Dominic Thiem's Sizzling Act Of Sportsmanship At ATP Cup Wins Over The Crowd, Watch Video

Austrian's Dominic Thiem had an incredible win for his country against tennis friend Diego Schwartzman. Apart from his great performance on the court, he won the hearts of the audiences by his sportsmanship.
OMG I’M DYING OF CUTENESS 😭😭😭 HE’S PERFECT 😭 HE LOVES HIS FRIEND SO MUCH 😭 I LOVE HIM SoOo MUCH 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— Cla (@pommedeCla) January 6, 2020
(Hishairisadisaster) https://t.co/n0RGYX8q3L pic.twitter.com/ALDnmBk5x1
The incident happened when Dominic Thiem hit a serve aimed at the T on the court. The match was going in the favour of Dominic Thiem as he was serving at 6-3, 4-4 (40-0). This serve by Thiem was called in by the chair umpire and Diego Schwartzman seemed to be upset with the decision of the chair umpire. Also, he had no reviews left.
Giving the @ATPCup Sydney crowd a show!— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 8, 2020
Brilliant point from @ThiemDomi & @HubertHurkacz 👏pic.twitter.com/tTEV4XeDUv
The chair umpire informed the Austrian international that he could replay the point if he wishes. Here is when Dominic Thiem showed immense sportsmanship and he replayed the point. This gesture by him was applauded by the crowd.
Is 2020 Dominic Thiem’s year?🙌— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 4, 2020
With his relentlessly aggressive playing style, he could be ready to challenge the Big 3!#AusOpen | #AO2020 | @ThiemDomi pic.twitter.com/WiBRCtntz2
Recently, on January 8, 2019, Hubert Hurkacz defeated Dominic Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in Sydney to grab Poland's first victory at the inaugural ATP Cup. This led to the elimination of Austria from ATP Cup.