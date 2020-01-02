Dominic Thiem's Stats Against The 'Big Three' Suggest Possible Grand Slam Glory In 2020

The three legends of the game have headlined tennis in the past decade - Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. 2019 showed that the top 3 would face some stiff competition from new-gen tennis stars. Two players have signalled their intent ahead of the inaugural ATP Cup 2020. Both Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas are confident that the chasing pack, along with Daniil Medvedev, will give the Top 3 a run for their money.

Dominic Thiem confident of giving the Top 3 a chase

World No. 4 Dominic Thiem won five titles last season — the same number as Novak Djokovic. It included a Masters 1000. He also succeeded in reaching a second successive French Open final as well as the finals of the ATP World Tour Finals. He’s tipped to make a breakthrough in the upcoming Australian Open scheduled to kickstart on January 20. Thiem believes that the younger players are getting closer to toppling Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the Grand Slams.

2020 will see a new Grand Slam champion: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem said that he believes that 2020 will see a new Grand Slam champion. He added that the younger players had defeated the elusive Top 3 in the Masters 1000 stages as well as the ATP World Tour finals. However, Grand Slams are something that the younger lot are chasing. Dominic Thiem said that he hopes that it is his breakthrough year. He also threw caution to the wind suggesting that he cannot guarantee a win as there are many strong contenders.

Dominic Thiem's record against the Top 3

Dominic Thiem has a mixed record against the Top 3. In 13 meetings with Rafael Nadal, Thiem has trumped 4 times. Their latest encounter was his defeat in the French Open final. Against Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem has a fantastic record. He's won five of their seven meetings. Thiem’s ATP Finals win was their latest clash. Against Novak Djokovic, Thiem has recorded four wins, while the Serbian has recorded six wins. Thiem’s victory at the World Tour Finals was their last encounter.

