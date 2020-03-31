The Debate
The Debate
WATCH: GOAT Roger Federer Ensures He Doesn't Forget 'trick Shots' While Quarantined

Tennis News

Federer posted a video online where he is seen practicing various shots, including the famous 'tweener' at his residence in Switzerland.

COVID

Tennis legend Roger Federer has not stopped practising the game, even though the tennis calendar has temporarily been suspended till June and most of the world is in a lockdown due to coronavirus.

READ: ATP Relives First-ever Roger Federer Vs Rafael Nadal Encounter In 2004; Watch Video

Federer continues playing

Federer posted a video online where he is seen practising various shots, including the famous 'tweener' at his residence in Switzerland. The Swiss, in late February, announced that he had an arthroscopic surgery since his right knee has been posing him some challenge. He stated that he would be missing all tournaments till French Open which would help him return back to the game only by June. 

READ: Here's What Olympian Leander Paes Has To Say About Tokyo 2020 Being Postponed

In the video, the 20-time grand slam Champion can be seen playing at home against a wall and practising all kinds of tennis shots even though it is snowing in the area - the commitment of the 38-year-old superstar can never be doubted.

READ: Novak Djokovic Supports Olympics Postponement; Shares A Throwback Picture

Earlier this week, Federer announced that he and Mirka (his wife) would be donating one million Swiss Francs - approximately Rs 7,84,98,946 to the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.

Federer's post was met with many positive reactions from fans.

READ: Novak Djokovic Pledges €1 Million For Coronavirus Fight In Serbia

