WATCH: GOAT Roger Federer Ensures He Doesn't Forget 'trick Shots' While Quarantined

Tennis legend Roger Federer has not stopped practising the game, even though the tennis calendar has temporarily been suspended till June and most of the world is in a lockdown due to coronavirus.

Federer continues playing

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

Federer posted a video online where he is seen practising various shots, including the famous 'tweener' at his residence in Switzerland. The Swiss, in late February, announced that he had an arthroscopic surgery since his right knee has been posing him some challenge. He stated that he would be missing all tournaments till French Open which would help him return back to the game only by June.

In the video, the 20-time grand slam Champion can be seen playing at home against a wall and practising all kinds of tennis shots even though it is snowing in the area - the commitment of the 38-year-old superstar can never be doubted.

Earlier this week, Federer announced that he and Mirka (his wife) would be donating one million Swiss Francs - approximately Rs 7,84,98,946 to the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.

Federer's post was met with many positive reactions from fans.

oh my God.... how does it feel, Roger? Hopefully amazing 😉😂



it's SO GOOD to see you again! And to see you playing tennis! And to see you being silly you 😊❤️



Thanks for updates Roger! We love you, we really do! — MariaRF 🏠🤞 (@inspiredtennis) March 30, 2020

Missing you so much Roger! 😭❤ — roger hand-washerer (@SharadaFedfan) March 30, 2020

Thank you for practicing social distancing! ❤ — Do Nothing Savage (@Pippie888) March 30, 2020

