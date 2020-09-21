Who Is Diego Schwartzman Girlfriend? Eugenia De Martino Grabs Social Media Attention

World No.15 Diego Schwartzman is all set for arguably the biggest match of his tennis career on Monday. The 28-year-old Argentine tennis pro will face current World No.1 Novak Djokovic in the finals of the Italian Open 2020. While Djokovic is entering the final as the favourite to claim his 36th ATP Tour Masters 1000 title, there's also a section of fans who'll be rooting for Schwartzman, who stunned Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals yesterday.

Diego Schwartzman beat Nadal, 6-2, 7-5, before going on to beat Denis Shapovalov in the semi-finals to set up a meeting with Djokovic. Ahead of Monday's thrilling contest, it is no surprise to see Schwartzman trending on the internet. However, along with the 28-year-old tennis star, his partner, Eugenia De Martino, is also gaining quite the traction on social media.

Who is Diego Schwartzman's girlfriend?

Diego Schwartzman was previously rumoured to be dating Argentine actress Barbara Vélez. However, those rumours were squashed by both parties. For the past year, Diego Schwartzman has been in a relationship with the aforementioned Eugenia De Martino.

An Argentine model, Eugenia is currently signed to an Argentinean modelling agency, EPBookers. Not much information is available on Eugenia De Martino aside from the fact that he stands at 1.65m tall and has worked on numerous projects for the modelling agency, ranging from footwear to fashion wear.

Eugenia De Martino has also been spotted at numerous tennis events, rooting for her partner. The duo are also quite active on social media where they frequently dedicate posts to each other. While it remains unclear, it is highly unlikely that the duo are going to be hitched any time soon.

Last week, Diego Schwartzman shared a post to Instagram where he expressed his delight on starting a new year adventure with his partner. "Happy New Year Adventure Companion. Funny, anxious, good, loyal, gift, with a little bit of evil, with the best face in the morning. How I always tell you, that ours is until very old. I love you."

Per reports, the Diego Schwartzman net worth is estimated to be ranging from $5 to $7 million. The 28-year-old's career earnings is just north of $8 million. He has won three career singles titles and reached a highest singles rank of No.11.

