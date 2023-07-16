Wimbledon 2023: Here's The Prize Money Carloz Alcaraz Won After Defeating Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are vying for the prestigious Wimbledon title. The winner of the men's singles final will etch his name and history, and will leave the center court as the number ranked player of the sport. Aside from all the glory and history, the winner will receive a whopping prize money. How much let's find out.

How much prize money will the winner of Wimbledon 2023 receive?

The prize money awarded to the winner is on par with the amount Novak Djokovic received in 2019 after defeating Roger Federer in the championship match and is the second-highest amount ever awarded at the Championships. The winner will receive £2.35 million in additional prize money from the 2021 and 2022 competitions that Covid cancelled.

The return to the 2019 standard is a boost of over 11%, with Wimbledon director Ian Hewitt stating the goal was to bring the prizes back “to the levels in 2019 prior to the pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event.”

The grand slam events are by far the most lucrative competitions, which is why qualifying for the tournament and making deep runs into it are crucial for lower-ranked players. Chris Eubanks, for instance, reached the quarterfinals and earned £340,000, which, in a sport that places a significant financial strain on individual players, may be life-changing money.

The Wimbledon victories alone have brought in more than £13 million for Novak Djokovic, who is expected to earn more than twice as much as he did with his first triumph in 2011. The US Open, which paid out more than $60 million in prize money last year, is historically the most lucrative grand slam in terms of monetary gains. Carlos Alcaraz won it in 2022.

Djokovic vs Alcaraz: The battle between two generations

Though the finals provide the chance to make history, two of the best and most successful players on the tour may put less importance on the prize money. While Carlos Alcaraz aims to become the youngest male Wimbledon champion since Boris Becker, Djokovic will try to match Roger Federer's record of eight victories. Morover, will look to extend his total grand slam record to 24 titles.

