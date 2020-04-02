Wimbledon Cancelled: Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, Ex-champions React On Twitter

The cancellation of the Wimbledon event due to coronavirus has brought the entire grasscourt season to a standstill, leaving many of the the players disappointed. This will be the first time since World War II that the Wimbledon event has been cancelled due to coronavirus. The news about Wimbledon cancelled was made official by the event itself on its official Twitter handle. The Wimbledon Championships were due to start from June 29 with Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep having been set to defend their singles titles.

It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.



The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova react after Wimbledon cancelled

Amidst the nationwide UK lockdown, the Wimbledon cancelled news was a major jolt for big players especially Serena Williams, who was preparing to add her eighth Wimbledon crown to her trophy cabinet. Tennis great Martina Navratilova also expressed her disappointment over the cancellation of the oldest Grand Slam tournament. Other tennis players also tweeted over Wimbledon cancelled the news. Here's what they had to say

So sad to hear @Wimbledon won’t take place this year. Last year’s final will forever be one of the happiest days of my life! But we are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back! And it means I have even longer to look forward to defending my title 🤗 pic.twitter.com/PmppwUuKtD — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 1, 2020

Will miss you, @Wimbledon. Your tradition, your history, your respect for our sport.



Always a special place... 🤍🌸🌱 pic.twitter.com/olLFVh1ADH — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) April 1, 2020

i’m gonna miss playing in @Wimbledon this year💔. Stay safe everyone, love you guys❤️🥺 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) April 1, 2020

My thoughts on the cancellation of #Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/gWPoOJLUXH — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 1, 2020

This is gutting…. and no, this is not an April Fools joke…

Hope we can all be there in 2021!!!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 1, 2020

Wimbledon cancelled news expected amidst coronavirus pandemic

The decision about Wimbledon cancelled was widely expected with the world struggling to contain the spread of coronavirus. The outbreak of coronavirus prompted the ATP and WTA to cancel the grasscourt tournaments in the build-up to Wimbledon,. The cancellation of events meant the tennis season will not now recommence until July 13 at the earliest. Wimbledon organisers had earlier ruled out playing the Grand Slam behind closed doors and postponing the event would also create its own set of problems.