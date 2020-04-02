The Debate
Wimbledon Cancelled: Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, Ex-champions React On Twitter

Tennis News

Wimbledon was officially cancelled on Wednesday courtesy a Twitter announcement with players expressing their disappointment over the inevitable news.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wimbledon

The cancellation of the Wimbledon event due to coronavirus has brought the entire grasscourt season to a standstill, leaving many of the the players disappointed. This will be the first time since World War II that the Wimbledon event has been cancelled due to coronavirus. The news about Wimbledon cancelled was made official by the event itself on its official Twitter handle. The Wimbledon Championships were due to start from June 29 with Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep having been set to defend their singles titles.

Also Read: Wimbledon Cancelled: Twitterati Makes Memes To Express Disappointment Over Decision

Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova react after Wimbledon cancelled

Amidst the nationwide UK lockdown, the Wimbledon cancelled news was a major jolt for big players especially Serena Williams, who was preparing to add her eighth Wimbledon crown to her trophy cabinet. Tennis great Martina Navratilova also expressed her disappointment over the cancellation of the oldest Grand Slam tournament. Other tennis players also tweeted over Wimbledon cancelled the news. Here's what they had to say  

Also Read: Roger Federer Reacts As Wimbledon 2020 Gets Cancelled, Feels 'devastated'

Also Read: Patrick McEnroe Recovering From COVID-19, Backs Wimbledon Cancellation

Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova react to Wimbledon cancelled news amidst UK lockdown 

Also Read: Wimbledon To Be Cancelled This Week, German Tennis Official Claims

Wimbledon cancelled news expected amidst coronavirus pandemic

The decision about Wimbledon cancelled was widely expected with the world struggling to contain the spread of coronavirus. The outbreak of coronavirus prompted the ATP and WTA to cancel the grasscourt tournaments in the build-up to Wimbledon,. The cancellation of events meant the tennis season will not now recommence until July 13 at the earliest. Wimbledon organisers had earlier ruled out playing the Grand Slam behind closed doors and postponing the event would also create its own set of problems.

First Published:
