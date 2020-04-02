Wimbledon Cancelled: Twitterati Makes Memes To Express Disappointment Over Decision

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) on Wednesday decided to cancel the annual Wimbledon Championships due to the coronavirus outbreak which has caused a nationwide UK lockdown. The news regarding the same was announced by Wimbledon on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday. Earlier, the French Open postponed decision caused the entire claycourt swing to be called off and now the Wimbledon cancelled wipes out the entire grass court season as well.

It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.



The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus

The news of Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus also comes as a big disappointment. It will be 1st time since World War II that the event will not be taking place. Earlier, the AELTC had said that it was evaluating all scenarios, including the postponement and cancellation of Wimbledon.

Twitter reacts to Wimbledon cancelled news amid UK Lockdown

This is gutting…. and no, this is not an April Fools joke…

Hope we can all be there in 2021!!!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 1, 2020

How would the All England Lawn and Tennis Club go about canceling Roland Garros, exactly? pic.twitter.com/G8vCi8zn6L — PusherT (@PusherT7) April 1, 2020

There go the only two weeks of quarantine I was actually looking forward to... 😭 pic.twitter.com/GvMQYRB9Me — cheretricot1@hotmail.co.uk (@C_Tricot) April 1, 2020

French Open 2020 dates

The French Open 2020 dates were rescheduled after the event was earlier called off due to coronavirus. According to the new dates, the French Tennis Federation has made the decision to hold the French Open 2020 from 20th September to 4th October 2020, which also overlaps with the dates of the Laver Cup, co-owned by tennis great Roger Federer.

