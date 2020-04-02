The Debate
Wimbledon Cancelled: Twitterati Makes Memes To Express Disappointment Over Decision

Tennis News

Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus also comes as a big disappointment as it will be 1st time since World War II that the event will not be taking place.

Wimbledon

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) on Wednesday decided to cancel the annual Wimbledon Championships due to the coronavirus outbreak which has caused a nationwide UK lockdown. The news regarding the same was announced by Wimbledon on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday. Earlier, the French Open postponed decision caused the entire claycourt swing to be called off and now the Wimbledon cancelled wipes out the entire grass court season as well.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2020 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic; First Time Since World War II

Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus 

The news of Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus also comes as a big disappointment. It will be 1st time since World War II that the event will not be taking place. Earlier, the AELTC had said that it was evaluating all scenarios, including the postponement and cancellation of Wimbledon. 

Also Read: Roger Federer Reacts As Wimbledon 2020 Gets Cancelled, Feels 'devastated'

Twitter reacts to Wimbledon cancelled news amid UK Lockdown

Also Read: Isner: No 2020 Wimbledon Would Be 'tough Pill To Swallow'

French Open 2020 dates 

The French Open 2020 dates were rescheduled after the event was earlier called off due to coronavirus. According to the new dates, the French Tennis Federation has made the decision to hold the French Open 2020 from 20th September to 4th October 2020, which also overlaps with the dates of the Laver Cup, co-owned by tennis great Roger Federer. 

Also Read: Mauresmo Fears 2020 Tennis Season Is Over

