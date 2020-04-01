Roger Federer Reacts As Wimbledon 2020 Gets Cancelled, Feels 'devastated'

Tennis' World No.4 Roger Federer on Wednesday opened up after the cancellation of Wimbledon 2020 and stated to devastated by the new. Earlier in the day, Wimbledon - which is the oldest tennis tournament in the world had been called off for the year 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, it's the first time since the Second World War that it has been cancelled.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has massively affected the tennis calendar. After the French Open was postponed to September from its original May schedule, the chances of cancellation of Wimbledon 2020 were highly likely. Taking to Twitter, the Tennis Legend asserted to out of reaction over this development.

In an official statement, the organisers said: "It's with great regret that, The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the Coronavirus pandemic".

The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

The escalating world health crisis rocked the sports world as a plethora of big events have been called off. The Indian Open, which was scheduled to take place from March 19 to 22 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, has been postponed. The ongoing season of the NBA has been suspended after a player tested positive for Coronavirus.

With the pandemic spreading rapidly in Europe, football has taken a huge hit, with several games being played behind closed doors, while Italian defender Daniele Rugani became the first player to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Furthermore, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have also been postponed due to the outbreak.

