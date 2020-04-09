Wimbledon To Be Compensated With $141.2 Million After Cancelling 2020 Tournament: Report

Wimbledon organisers' move to cancel the tournament amid the coronavirus outbreak seems to have paid dividends as they are all set to receive a reported $141 million (£114 million) in compensation for the cancellation of the event. The news about Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus was a major letdown not only for the players but for the fans as well. According to reports, the All England Club had taken pandemic insurance following the SARS outbreak in 2003 and reportedly paid $2 million ( £1.6 million) a year for the past 17 years.

Wimbledon reportedly paid $2 million a year for pandemic insurance for the last 17 years



(Total: $34 Million)



For this year's cancellation as a result of the Coronavirus, Wimbledon will reportedly receive $141 million from the policy. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 8, 2020

Last week, The Times reported that Wimbledon remains the only Grand Slam in tennis to have an insurance policy that includes a virus-related clause. The report also mentions that the exact amount of the payout that Wimbledon will earn from the policy remains unclear with the organising costs and the prize money of $4.9 million (£4 million) to be considered as deductions. Wimbledon was all set to bring in a reported $306 million (£250 million) in revenue for the grass-court Grand Slam.

Wimbledon organisers get huge relief after Wimbledon cancelled

According to the report, the total insurance premium paid before the Wimbledon cancelled news was $34 million. However, the claim is set to be a whopping $141 million. The British publication further reported that the money from the claim made by Wimbledon will help them to cover the loss of revenue, which was more than $325 million after Wimbledon cancelled. The Wimbledon cancelled decision was taken for the first time since World War II as the coronavirus outbreak has affected sporting events worldwide. Wimbledon was due to start from June 29, with Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep set to defend their singles titles.

UK lockdown: Latest figures of coronavirus cases

According to a report by Globalnews, the number of coronavirus death during the UK lockdown has reached 7,097 on Wednesday; an increase of 938 from 24 hours earlier. England's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the most high-profile name to have contracted coronavirus. Johnson was diagnosed on March 26 and still had a cough and fever 10 days later. He was later admitted to St. Thomas Hospital on Sunday and moved to the ICU earlier this week.

