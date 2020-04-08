Grigor Dimitrov Shows 6-pack Abs To Ex-love Serena Williams' Sister Venus; Watch Video

While the entire world is suffering from the impact of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, seven-time Grand Slam champion and Serena Williams' sister Venus Williams too has kept herself in self-isolation and maintained social distancing by cutting off ties with the outside world. Venus Williams is also active on social media as she has set up a virtual gym on Instagram with live sessions being held on weekdays. Interestingly, in one of her videos, Venus Williams was joined by Serena Williams' ex-boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov, in which they spoke about his abs.

Also Read: Grigor Dimitrov Makes Bold Style Statement Before Winning Round 1 Match At Australian Open

Venus Williams ask Grigor Dimitrov to show his abs during live gym session

Venus Williams alongside Grigor Dimitrov held a live fitness session on Tuesday. Before the closure of the live session, Williams asked Grigor Dimitrov to show viewers the kind of results they can expect from exercising (referring to his abs). A reluctant Grigor Dimitrov gave a smile and said he can show some exercises. With Venus Williams insisting the men's tennis star, Grigor Dimitrov finally gave in to show his six-pack abs. Just before the video ended, Venus Williams was elated by looking at Grigor Dimitrov's abs and said that he was in great shape, but she can’t show off her six-pack abs since she doesn’t have any.

Did Grigor just flash his six-pack at Venus I- pic.twitter.com/KRJxtBLeIh — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) April 7, 2020

Also Read: Grigor Dimitrov NOT To Reunite With Ex-flame Maria Sharapova In July 2020 California Event

Serena Williams reveals plans during self-isolation

Last month, Serena Williams confirmed being in self-isolation due to coronavirus with an Instagram post. In the video, the 38-year-old had said that she will spend the isolation time by being a wife, a mother and a cook. Serena Williams also added that she will post face masks and make tutorials, while advising fans to stay safe as the coronavirus outbreak is serious.

Also Read: Wimbledon Cancelled: Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, Ex-champions React On Twitter

Wimbledon cancelled: Serena Williams reacts over the cancellation

Serena Williams, who was preparing to add her eighth Wimbledon crown to her trophy cabinet, was left shocked following the Wimbledon cancelled news. It is the first time since World War II that the Wimbledon event has been cancelled.

Also Read: Serena Williams Troubled With Social Distancing, Opens Up On Her anxiety Over Coronavirus