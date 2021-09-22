AEW Dynamite: Bryan Danielson Thanks WWE Ahead Of 'biggest Match' Against Kenny Omega

Bryan Danielson is set to finally make his AEW debut as he prepares to take on World Champion Kenny Omega in the upcoming AEW Grand Slam event scheduled to take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

The Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega dream match was confirmed after an altercation between the two in the recent AEW Dynamite episode. Danielson was officially unveiled during the recent AEW All Out event.

AEW Grand Slam: Bryan Danielson writes thank you note for WWE

Ahead of the in-ring debut at the AEW Dynamite pay per view event, Danielson thanked WWE in an open letter written for The Players' Tribune. Bryan Danielson had a successful career during his WWE stint winning various titles. In the letter to WWE, Bryan Danielson while acknowledging WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wrote,

"Thank you to the Big Man, who I know hates to be acknowledged. I won’t say much, but thank you for the conversations, the life lessons (about both what to do and what not to do), and the best hug I’ve ever received. I wish more people could see you how I see you."

He further added "I loved my time in WWE. Needless to say, it changed my life. I met my wife, had unbelievable experiences and made great friends. Some of you, I may see again…. and I hope that I do. But these last two years have taught us not to take that for granted. So I just wanted to tell you all how much you’ve meant to me. I’m grateful that you allowed me into your lives, and that you came into mine. I’ll cherish these memories forever".

Bryan Danielson's WWE career

Ahead of the Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega, here's a look at Bryan Danielson's career.

The 40-year-old main event was Wrestlemania 30, where he competed in 2 matches. He first defeated Triple H before going on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event by defeating Randy Orton and Batista.

While Danielson had a fair share of success inside the ring, injury also stalled his career. He was forced into retirement in 2016 due to an injury but soon made his return to the ring in 2018, and went on to win the WWE Championship.

In 2021, Bryan's return also saw his main event on the 2nd night of Wrestlemania 37. He even got a one-on-one rematch against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on Smackdown.