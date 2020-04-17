Braun Strowman Talks About The 'Craziest 24 Hours' Of His Life Before Wrestlemania 36

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has said that the lead up to Wrestlemania 36 was the 'craziest 24 hours' of his life during an exclusive interview. Strowman had defeated the WCW legend Goldberg to win the WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 36 which was held behind closed doors due to the global pandemic.

READ: Vince McMahon Spoke To WWE Superstars On The Phone Before Making Mass Cuts

'The craziest 24 hours of my life' Strowman

“I have some land up in Wisconsin, I have 80 acres out in the middle of nowhere, I think there are 400 people in the whole town. I thought ‘if I’m going to be on lockdown, I’d rather it was out in the middle of nowhere’ so I loaded up my things in my car and drove 21 hours to Wisconsin. I got 1 hour away from my property in Wisconsin and I got a phone call from the Chairman of WWE saying there has been some last-minute changes… we need you; we’re sending a jet, it lands at 9pm. So, I made it to Wisconsin long enough to grab a quick bite of dinner… and headed to the regional county airport and jumped on a four-seater jet. It reminded that you have to be on 24-hours a day because – you never know. Kudos to our team for making it happen and getting me back to Florida, then returned back in a 24-hour period with minimal contact with other human beings. Kudos to the company for getting me down there and making it happen" said Strowman during a WWE exclusive.



READ: Vickie Guerrero Shares An Emotional Story About Eddie Guerrero And Howard Finkel

Wrestlemania 36 held behind closed doors

The 36th annual Wrestlemania was taped on March 25 and 26, 2020. The first of the two-part series was aired on Saturday, April 4 while the second and final part was aired on Sunday, April 5. What really stood out at the event was that of the 'Phenom' the Undertaker making a comeback in one of his popular avatars which is of a sadistic biker for the first time since 2003.

Taker's 'American Badass' gimmick was loved by all the fans back in the Attitude Era as well as the Ruthless Aggression Era. The 'Dead Man' was last seen in this avatar during his 'Buried Alive Match' against WWE CEO & Chairman Vince McMahon at Survivor Series 2003. Coming back to 2020, Mark Callaway who is Wrestlemania legend defeated the 'Phenomenal' AJ Styles (With Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) in a Boneyard Match.

(Image Courtesy: WWE)

READ: Roman Reigns Says He Was ‘terrified’ Before His WrestleMania 30 Match