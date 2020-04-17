Vickie Guerrero Shares An Emotional Story About Eddie Guerrero And Howard Finkel

Earlier this week, WWE announced that the company has released close to 40 percent of its staff due to budget cuts. Hours later, WWE announced that legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel had passed away. The Hall of Famer worked with WWE for over 40 years and passed away at the age of 69.

Messages began pouring in from all around the world for the family of Howard Finkel and WWE. Howard Finkel’s long-time friend and colleague Vickie Guerrero also took to Twitter and shared a heartwarming story about the Hall of Famer and her late husband Eddie Guerrero. Vickie Guerrero remembered the time Eddie Guerrero had passed away in a hotel room at Minneapolis and Howard Finkel decided to escort Eddie Guerrero’s body to his home in Phoenix, Arizona.

I’m sad to hear of the passing of Howard Finkel! He was a gentleman and kind soul! I will always be debted to him for escorting Eddie from Minneapolis to Phoenix after he passed. When he called me....he said...”I don’t want Eddie to be flown home by himself”. RIP love you friend pic.twitter.com/gZM1ZMCltQ — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) April 16, 2020

Howard Finkel death: Vince McMahon reacts to Howard Finkel’s death

Howard Finkel was a wrestling legend who went by the nickname, ‘The Fink’. WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon also took to Twitter and shared a few words for Howard Finkel. Vince McMahon said he was saddened to hear that the first employee of WWE and his true friend Howard Finkel had passed away. Vince McMahon said that the grandest moments in WWE’s history were made even grander thanks to Howard Fink's iconic voice.

Saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and WWE’s first employee, WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel. The grandest moments in sports-entertainment history were made all the grander thanks to Howard’s iconic voice. pic.twitter.com/aAMY2XaHsm — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 16, 2020

