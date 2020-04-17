Roman Reigns Says He Was ‘terrified’ Before His WrestleMania 30 Match

Roman Reigns recently revealed that he was terrified before his WrestleMania 30 match where he had to team up with his Shield teammates (Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins) to face veterans Kane, Billy Gunn and Road Dogg. Speaking to Muscle & Fitness, Roman Reigns revealed that he still does not know why he got ‘so nervous’ before the WrestleMania 30 match. Roman Reigns said he made his WrestleMania debut one year earlier, but his legs were shaking when he waited to make his entrance through the crowd at WrestleMania 30.

“I have no clue why I was so nervous. We literally had a longer entrance than the match and I was terrified. I have no clue why,” said Roman Reigns.

A few years ago, Roman Reigns revealed that during his third WrestleMania appearance, he had the same experience. Roman Reigns said that he was “chilling” before his main event match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31. WrestleMania 31 was huge for both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns as 'The Big Dog' faced a wrestling legend and Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to win the WWE Championship.

Having to stay home is tough for kids. This is even more so for children with cancer, like leukemia survivor, King. @LLSUSA and I encourage you all to hang in there. LLS is here to help cancer survivors during these difficult times. Learn more: https://t.co/FZATSVSbiv pic.twitter.com/GdQNWHLu2c — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 26, 2020

WrestleMania 30: The Shield defeats The New Age Outlaws and Kane

In the biggest match of their career, The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns) faced The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) and Kane. Though the match was short, it had several incredible moments. At the end of the match, fans saw Kane being hit by Roman Reigns' signature spear. Roman Reigns then delivered spears to both Road Dogg and Billy Gunn. The Shield then performed their iconic Triple Powerbomb on The New Age Outlaws for a decisive victory.

