Brock Lesnar Goes On Rampage At WWE SmackDown, Smashes Everyone In His Path

WWE superstar Brock Lesnar made an appearance on WWE SmackDown’s Friday Night episode and went on a rampage by taking everyone out on his way. Earlier after his loss in WWE’s universal champion Roman Reigns, Lesnar promised to come to the SmackDown and beat Reigns senseless. On Friday night, Lesnar attacked Reigns as per his promise and went on to beat up the Usos, before getting suspended by Adam Pearce because of his actions. However, the suspension made Lesnar more furious and he went too far by delivering a pair of F-5s to Pearce.

The Friday Night SmackDown opened with the current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman doing a promo where Reigns was seen questioning Heyman for throwing the championship on the ring during his WWE Crown Jewel 2021 match with Lesnar. Reigns then asked Heyman to repeat the threat issued by Lesnar about beating Reigns senseless and challenged Lesnar to appear. Lesnar then appeared on the show and immediately attacked Reigns in dominating fashion.

Lesnar beat up Roman Reigns and The Usos

The Usos made an appearance to save Reigns, but they ended up getting beaten by Lesnar too. Following this, Adam Pearce sent the locker room officials to calm Lesnar down, however, Lesnar went past them and climbed to the ring in order to celebrate with the universal belt, as Reigns and the Usos made their way out. Pearce then announced the indefinite suspension of Lesnar, which prompted the Beast to take down Pearce as well. The night ended with the certainty that the rematch between Reigns and Lesnar will be a more hyped one.

WWE SmackDown Friday Night results-

Among the other clashes on Friday’s SmackDown episode, Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn by a pinfall, as Kofi Kingston held a coronation ceremony for Xavier Woods, to celebrate his King of the Ring victory. Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali was defeated by Mansoor for the second straight time following the Crown Jewel 2021 clash. Hit Row defeated two of the local enhancement talents by a pinfall, as Happy Corbin also defeated Shinsuke Nakamura by a pinfall. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair exchanged their respective WWE Women’s SmackDown and WWE Women’s RAW titles.

(Image: wwe.com)