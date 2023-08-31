'Can I Have John Cena, Vince Said, 'No, You Have Baron Corbin': WWE Legend Reveals Story

With the surprising news of John Cena's impending return to the wrestling arena, the WWE is planning to travel to India within the upcoming week. In the world of professional wrestling, the well-known character of Cenation is attracting attention once more.

3 things you need to know

WWE Superstar Spectacle show will take place in India

WWE Superstar Spectacle will held on September 8, 2023

John Cena will return to the WWE for a match

Also Read: AS Roma rope in Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea on a loan deal

Kurt Angle reveals the story of his retirement match

Kurt Angle has revealed intricate details of his retirement match, which took place during WrestleMania 35, on a notable episode of his podcast. The Olympic wrestling champion finished his career on the famous WrestleMania stage in 2019. Unfortunately, he lost against Baron Corbin in his most recent contest. Kurt Angle had a vision of ending his spectacular in-ring career by competing against John Cena at the same event, despite a months-long battle with Corbin.

Angle revealed that he had told Vince McMahon that he wanted to face John Cena at WrestleMania 35 during a conversation with Chris Van Vliet. Sadly, McMahon did not support the notion at the time. He advised Angle to wrap off his Corbin storyline before thinking about the Cena match, teasing a potential chance for the following year. The WWE Hall of Famer reflected on the circumstances and said:

I asked Vince, 'Hey, can I have John Cena? 'Because I started his career. I think it'd be proper if he ended my career.' And Vince said, 'No, you have Baron Corbin. You've been doing a program with him for six months. You have to continue. But if you want Cena, you can have it next year.' And I said, 'Well, I'm going to go this WrestleMania.' And he said, 'Well, then you're going to wrestle Baron Corbin. Are you okay with that?' I said, 'Yeah, that's fine.' So I wasn't able to get Cena, but he gave me the option.

Why did Kurt Angle announce his retirement at WWE WrestleMania 35?

I was doing a program with Baron Corbin when I decided I was going to retire. The reason why I decided to retire is because I wasn't me anymore. I was a half a step behind. I looked like I was old. When I was wrestling, I didn't like what I saw. And Vince wanted me to keep wrestling.

Also Read: 'He is going to have a lot of difficulty': Ex-India player issues warning for Babar Azam

The revered icon, 54, gave more details about his plan to retire at WrestleMania 35. Kurt Angle openly admitted that he felt a little less skilled than he had in the past when it came to wrestling because of a perceptible gap in his performance. The former world champion decided to officially retire despite Vince McMahon's desire for him to continue competing.