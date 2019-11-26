Charlotte Flair Talks About Her Father’s Legacy And Sends A Powerful Message To Women

Charlotte Flair was recently in India where she attended many interviews. In one of the interviews, Charlotte talked about how she was able to make a name for herself despite her father (Ric Flair) having a huge impact on WWE. She also talked about her WWE career and said that women should not let anything hold them back. Charlotte is a ten-time women’s champion and she has been touring India to promote WWE.

"While I wanted to honour my father's legacy, I have successfully made a place for myself in a male-dominated industry," she told IANS.

During the interview, Charlotte Flair said that she has proven to the world that if you set out to achieve something and put every second, minute and hour of your life working towards it, you can achieve anything you want. She added that she used to be extremely afraid of her shadow seven years ago as her father was The Man in WWE. But now, she is the face of a huge brand like WWE.

WWE: Charlotte Flair’s heartfelt message to women of this generation

When asked about what message she wants to give to women of today's generation, Charlotte Flair said that women must chase their passion. Age and mistakes made in the past are not barriers for what they can achieve now. Everyone must try and find something that helps them stay true to who they are and they must make every opportunity count.

Charlotte Flair was last seen headlining WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey. That was the first time in WWE history that three women headlined the greatest WWE event. When she was asked whether fans would be able to see her or any other women WWE superstar headlining WrestleMania any time soon, Charlotte said that she hopes fans would see women headline the upcoming WrestleMania.

