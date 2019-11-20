CM Punk Calls Blue WWE Universal Title Design 'stupid', Stays True To His Word

At the time of CM Punk’s induction as one of the analysts on the WWE Backstage, it was hinted that the former WWE star would be unapologetically honest about his opinions. Now, it seems Punk is living up to that expectation and not holding back on what he thinks about all things WWE. Recently, he stated that he did not care much for the new look of the WWE Universal Title belt. Bray Wyatt recently revealed the new title on WWE SmackDown after winning it from Seth Rollins.

Mixed reactions from fans

Interestingly, fans have had mixed reactions towards the recent designs of the WWE Championship belt. While some have liked them, the others have been on the fence, wishing that WWE would go back to the old designs for the title belts. Most fans opine that when it comes to the belt designs, the Winged Eagle was one of the best. When The Fiend became the new Universal Champion, it was expected that some changes would be made to the belt design. However, changing the belt to blue has left many fans, and CM Punk underwhelmed.

The former WWE star minced no words when he called the design stupid. During the WWE Backstage event, CM Punk said that a blue Universal Title was just ridiculous. He even tried to get his host Paige to agree with him. However, Paige just laughed off the remark. It is refreshing to see CM Punk stay true to his words and be himself on the show rather than attempt to sugarcoat everything. With his honest opinions, CM Punk is turning himself into an integral part of WWE Backstage.

