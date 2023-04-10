Cody Rhodes To Complete Massive Career Milestone, Confirms Appearance On Monday Night RAW

Cody Rhodes euphoric rise in recent times has been one of the major talking points and is one for the ages as far as the history of WWE is concerned. Rhodes aka 'The American NIghtmare' returned to WWE last year and since then has been one of the strongest contenders in this sport. Rhodes will be on the verge of a unique record when he takes the ring in Monday Night RAW.

Cody Rhodes on the verge of a record in WWE

Rhodes has amassed a whopping 1499 WWE games in his career and he is certain to seal his 1500th Appearance when he will appear next.. Roman Reigns defeated Rhodes to lift the WWE Universal Champion title at Wrestlemania 39 but WWE 'Hall of Fame' inductee Kurt Angle feels Rhodes shou have won the match. "I’m not going to beat up on Roman Reigns because he is the man he deserves to be. We’re in a time now where if you’re a champion for three years, that’s a little long. It’s just too long. Because we’re not in territories anymore. When you were in territories, you weren’t on TV every week.

"So fans had to come to see you at the arenas, and you’d only be in that city one day a week. So they only saw wrestling one day a week back then when they were champion for six, eight years. Now Roman Reigns has gone on; it looks like he’s gonna have to hold the title for another few years."

He further added, "The thing is, he’s on TV every week, sometimes twice a week, and then you know, a pay-per-view every month. It’s just a lot. I don’t believe the ratings are gonna go down, but I do believe some people are going to lose interest because they’re not making other wrestlers.

"You know, Roman has an opportunity to make a wrestler, he could have made Cody into a megastar, which Cody is already a star, but he would have been a mega-star if he won at WrestleMania. That’s just my opinion."

There have been many debates regarding Rhodes' imminent future and the wrestler took to Instagram he will address his future on Monday.