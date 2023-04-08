WWE Smackdown Results: Huge Announcement Made About A Superstar's Return

WWE SmackDown results: Following the WrestleMania 39 mega show. and the blitz of Raw after mania, it is the turn of Friday night SmackDown to resume and reinvigorate storylines. To write a new chapter in their rivalry, In today's show Jey Uso faced Sami Zayn. The Imperium and The Brawling Brutes kicked off the show, plus Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley came face-to-face after their show stealer at WrestleMania.

Superstars such as Sheamus, Intercontinental champion Gunthur, Kevin Owens, Ronda Rousey, etc. appeared on the show. Thus, here's what transpired at the event. Know all the results, match summaries, and segments.

WWE SmackDown: Results, match summary, and segments

The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium (Sheamus vs Gunther): The long-standing rivalry between the Brawling Brutes and Imperium continued. Tke match kicked off the night and all the superstars got to showcase their varied skills. In the end, the Sheamus led Brawling Brites got the win.

Ricochet vs. Ivar: Then the mid-card took over with Richochet vs Ivar. The match witnessed high-flying action and in the end, Richochet got the pinfall win.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi: After a disappointing WrestleMania, the string of losses continued for Shotzi and Natalya. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez got the win on the night.

Triple H addresses WWE Universe: After a powerful statement on Monday Night Raw, WWE's creative head Triple H once again addressed the WWE universe. HHH announced the upcoming draft and said the shuffle will change the "Game" forever.

Rhea Ripley Promo; Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. The Judgment Day: The Cerebral Assasin announced the arrival of the new SmackDown Women's champion Rhea Ripley. Ripley made her appearance with fellow Judgment Day members, Dominik, Finn Balor and Damien Priest. The faction cut out a promo targetting their respective opponents. Then Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar appeared for the match against Dominik and Damien Priest. In the match, Judgement Day picked up the victory after Priest got the pinfall over Escobar.

Shinsuke Nakamura return announced: On tonight's show a huge announcement was made about Shinsuke Nkamura's comeback. He will return on next week's SmackDown.

Jey Uso vs Sami Zayn: At the start of the tapping, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were shown having a chat about how the last couple of weeks passed and, Owens highlighted it to Zayn how today could be the day when he could bury all the past he had with Jey Uso. Sami, however, informed Zayn about how he feels obligated to bring Jey Uso into rationality. Before the match up Kevin Owens got injured under mysterious circumstances which hinted at the things that were about to come. In the match, Zayn was consistently reluctant to put Uso down but after witnessing his attempts of talking sense go down the drain, Zayn picked up the momentum. In the end, Solo Sikoa, who was at the ringside along with Paul Heyman, played his part and interfered to hand Jey Uso the victory. After the match, Solo and Uso continued to get their hands on Sami but Riddle came to the rescue of Sami and took out both the members of The Bloodline.