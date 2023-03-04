WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Comes Face To Face With His WrestleMania 39 Opponent

In this edition of the Friday night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes will finally come face-to-face for the first time against his WrestleMania opponent WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The meeting would be the first ever since Cody became the last man standing in the 30-men Royal Rumble match. Other than the Cody and Roman storyline, Rhea Ripley, battle the runner-up in the women's match, Liv Morgan. Also, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa will face each other in a one-on-one encounter.

Moreover, on the night superstars like Drew Mcintyre, Ronda Rousey, Dominik, etc, are scheduled to feature. The show will likely influence storylines before WrestleMania 39. Thus, with all to look forward to in this tapping of Friday Night SmackDown, here's the result column of the weekly show.

WWE SmackDown 4/3/23: Match Card

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio

Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler

Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE SmackDown 4/3/23: Results

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Result: Ripley defeated Morgan via submission

Grade: A

Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio

Result: Dominik defeated Escobar

Grade: B

Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler

Result: Baszler defeated Nox

Grade: D

Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa

Result: Sikoa defeated Zayn

Grade: D

Other big highlights from the night