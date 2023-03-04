WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Comes Face To Face With His WrestleMania 39 Opponent

Quick links:
Image: WWE.com
In this edition of the Friday night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes will finally come face-to-face for the first time against his WrestleMania opponent WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The meeting would be the first ever since Cody became the last man standing in the 30-men Royal Rumble match. Other than the Cody and Roman storyline, Rhea Ripley, battle the runner-up in the women's match, Liv Morgan. Also, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa will face each other in a one-on-one encounter.
Moreover, on the night superstars like Drew Mcintyre, Ronda Rousey, Dominik, etc, are scheduled to feature. The show will likely influence storylines before WrestleMania 39. Thus, with all to look forward to in this tapping of Friday Night SmackDown, here's the result column of the weekly show.
Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio
Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler
Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa
Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
Result: Ripley defeated Morgan via submission
Grade: A
“I am Rhea Bloody Ripley, and you can’t run from me.” - @RheaRipley_WWE to @MsCharlotteWWE #SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/dnFnYMlB7O— WWE India (@WWEIndia) March 4, 2023
Result: Dominik defeated Escobar
Grade: B
Result: Baszler defeated Nox
Grade: D
Result: Sikoa defeated Zayn
Grade: D
“If Jey’s not back in The Bloodline in one week, I’m not gonna blame Sami… I’m gonna blame Jimmy.” - @WWERomanReigns to @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos @SamiZayn #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/sBwxIiUy9C— WWE India (@WWEIndia) March 4, 2023
Drew McIntyre called out Gunthur to propose a match for the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 39. Shaemus, LA Knight, New Day and Karrion Kross all interrupted, leading to a brawl that ended with the latter standing tall with Scarlett and a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the championship picture ahead of WrestleMania.
Bobby Lashley made a rare Friday night appearance and wasted little time calling out Bray Wyatt. Instead of Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, got into the action. The scuffle started and ended between the two, until the arena went dark. When the lights came back on, Howdy was gone, leaving Lashley distraught.
Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. In the segment, Reigns brought Rhodes' love for his father, Dusty. He played up his relationship with The American Dream and the mentor-protege relationship they had during Reigns' time in Florida Championship Wrestling, going as far as to suggest the Hall of Famer never spoke of Cody. Reigns seemingly took the psychological win in this segment over his WrestleMania opponent.
Finally… Face-to-Face. #SmackDown #WrestleMania @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/QlRdOJSdfp— WWE India (@WWEIndia) March 4, 2023