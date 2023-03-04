Last Updated:

WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Comes Face To Face With His WrestleMania 39 Opponent

Cody Rhodes came face to face with Roman Reigns and Sikoa met Zayn in this tapping of Friday Night SmackDown. Here's the result column of the weekly show.

Prateek Arya
In this edition of the Friday night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes will finally come face-to-face for the first time against his WrestleMania opponent WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The meeting would be the first ever since Cody became the last man standing in the 30-men Royal Rumble match. Other than the Cody and Roman storyline, Rhea Ripley, battle the runner-up in the women's match, Liv Morgan. Also, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa will face each other in a one-on-one encounter.

Moreover, on the night superstars like Drew Mcintyre, Ronda Rousey, Dominik, etc, are scheduled to feature. The show will likely influence storylines before WrestleMania 39. Thus, with all to look forward to in this tapping of Friday Night SmackDown, here's the result column of the weekly show.

WWE SmackDown 4/3/23: Match Card

  • Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

  • Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio

  • Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler

  • Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE SmackDown 4/3/23: Results

  • Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Result: Ripley defeated Morgan via submission

Grade: A

  • Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio

Result: Dominik defeated Escobar

Grade: B

  • Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler

Result: Baszler defeated Nox

Grade: D

  • Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa

Result: Sikoa defeated Zayn

Grade: D

Other big highlights from the night

  • Drew McIntyre called out Gunthur to propose a match for the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 39. Shaemus, LA Knight, New Day and Karrion Kross all interrupted, leading to a brawl that ended with the latter standing tall with Scarlett and a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the championship picture ahead of WrestleMania.

  • Bobby Lashley made a rare Friday night appearance and wasted little time calling out Bray Wyatt. Instead of Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, got into the action. The scuffle started and ended between the two, until the arena went dark. When the lights came back on, Howdy was gone, leaving Lashley distraught.

  • Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. In the segment, Reigns brought Rhodes' love for his father, Dusty. He played up his relationship with The American Dream and the mentor-protege relationship they had during Reigns' time in Florida Championship Wrestling, going as far as to suggest the Hall of Famer never spoke of Cody. Reigns seemingly took the psychological win in this segment over his WrestleMania opponent.

