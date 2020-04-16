Drake Maverick Breaks Down In Tears After Being Released By WWE Due To Coronavirus Cuts

WWE are seemingly having a hard time dealing with the unfortunate outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and in order to cope with the financial cuts, WWE recently released a bunch of superstars from their roster this week. The released WWE superstars include Kurt Angle, Rusev, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and six-time WWE 24/7 champion Drake Maverick. The 37-year-old British wrestler was a regular face in the WWE but due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, WWE released him from their roster. He later posted an emotional video from his Twitter handle which has saddened a number of WWE fans on social media.

WWE releases 2020: WWE superstars released including Drake Maverick

Drake Maverick posted the video from his official Twitter handle where he gets emotional while talking about his WWE departure. Drake Maverick seemingly wanted to perform for a little more time in WWE but unfortunately, he has been axed from the promotion, courtesy of the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic. In the video, Drake Maverick is seen shedding tears after he says, “There's a lot of people I'm not gonna get a chance to say goodbye to that I really loved, really cared about," he said... If these are the last three matches I have, I just want everybody watching at home to know that you'll have my all. You'll have everything."

WWE releases 2020: WWE superstars actively performing after Drake Maverick's release

WWE is still hosting their events as per their schedule without any fans in attendance. However, WWE's viewership numbers have taken a hit amid the lockdown. This week's WWE RAW drew an average viewership of 1.913 million, among the lowest viewerships in WWE history.

(Image courtesy: Twitter)