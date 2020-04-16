WWE Releases 2020: Full List Of WWE Wrestlers Released Including Kurt Angle And Rusev

In the major budget cuts related to the coronavirus pandemic, the list of WWE releases 2020 constituted around 40 percent of their staff. WWE let go of a number on-screen performers, including former United States Champion Rusev, former WWE champion Zack Ryder, Erick Rowan and the O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) among others. WWE also released produces Lance Storm, Mike Rotunda and a few more. WWE legend and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was also released by the company.

WWE firings: Here’s the complete list of on-screen talent and producers WWE released

WWE firings: On-screen talent

Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Heath Slater, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Rusev, No Way Jose, Sarah Logan, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Aiden English, EC3, Lio Rush, Eric Young, Primo Colon, Epico Colon, Erick Rowan, Deonna Purrazzo (NXT), Aleksandar Jaksic (NXT), MJ Jenkins (NXT), Josiah Williams (NXT), Mike Chioda (Referee)

WWE firings: Producers

Kurt Angle, Lance Storm, Mike Rotunda (IRS), Sarah Stock, Dave Finlay (Fit Finlay), Shane Helms (Hurricane), Pat Buck, Shawn Daivari, Scott Armstrong, Lance Storm

BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/cX449nNSLU — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2020

WWE releases 2020: WWE releases statement about major releases

Speaking on the budget cuts, WWE announced that they are taking various measures to improve their cash flow. They are ‘reducing the salaries of executives and board members, decreasing operating expenses, cutting talent expenses, third party staffing and consulting, and deferring spending on the construction of the company's new headquarters for at least six months.’

WWE took these drastic measures even after the company was allowed to continue to run live TV shows in Florida. Recently, the Mayor of Orange County, Florida, Jerry L Demmings deemed WWE an "essential business" and added it to the list of businesses permitted to stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic. WWE then welcomed the move by the government and said in a statement that the company believes “it is now more important than ever” to entertain the people in the middle of a global health crisis.

