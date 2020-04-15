Edge, Bayley, Sasha Banks And Other WWE Superstars React To The Revival's Release

Former WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, also known as The Revival, were granted ‘immediate release’ earlier this week. According to sources, The Revival were not happy with the way WWE was presenting them. Many also believe that the two were having creative issues with WWE officials which is why they asked for their immediate release. After WWE officially released The Revival, several superstars both in WWE and elsewhere took to Twitter and praised the former champions.

Many WWE superstars like current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Sasha Banks, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, his wife Beth Phoenix and others gave their well wishes to The Revival. A few days ago, Edge posted a picture with Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson on his Instagram story in which his wife and former WWE Diva Beth Phoenix called The Revival their "family". Sasha Banks said she loves The Revival and Peyton Royce said that she is grateful for everything Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson did for her in WWE.

Here’s who wrestlers reacted

Love you guys soooo much!! @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE ❤️❤️ https://t.co/G7v8xjMTgf — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 10, 2020

Both of you made me a better wrestler. Inside and outside the ring true professionals. Nothing but respect and love for the both of you. Take the world friends. https://t.co/D9JSQSw8f8 — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) April 10, 2020

Tag Team Wrestling.



🙂😈 — Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) April 10, 2020

Sooo @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE .... we doin’ this when quarantine is over? #TheRevival vs #TheNorth https://t.co/vUiNhE5UBB — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) April 10, 2020

FYI - I’ve confirmed with sources that The Revival do not have a no compete clause and are free to work wherever now, hence the “immediate release” wording from WWE. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 10, 2020

