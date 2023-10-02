Edge makes startling entry in AEW; takes out Christian Cage's faction - WATCH

The rumours were true and the speculations were spot on as former WWE champion Edge has officially left the squared circle of WWE and has become all elite in AEW. He appeared during the PPV event AEW Wrestledream and made an unexpected debut at the supershow. Under AEW, he will be called as Adam Copeland.

3 things you need to know

Edge has arrived in AEW

Commentators called him as Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland

Copeland picked up a fight against Christian upon arrival in AEW

Also Read | 'I think Edge will...': WWE veteran opines whether Edge will leave WWE and Join AEW

Edge joins AEW as Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland

Ever since his emotional match against Sheamus a few weeks ago, it was believed that Rated R Superstar Edge has given his farewell to the leading wrestling promotion in the world and now the 49-year-old is seeking a different challenge at this stage stage of his career. Fast forward a few weeks, Adam Copeland makes a startling entry to his new destination, AEW.

Welcome to the @AEW team!



"Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland @EdgeRatedR is ALL ELITE!



Thank you all watching #AEWWrestleDream TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/PNXTlSyT8p — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 2, 2023

In the main event of AEW Wrestledream, Christian Cage was up against Darby Allin. After winning the contest Cage was not done with his opponent and was ready to take a chair shot on him, then out of nowhere, the words "You think you know me" echoed and the roof blew up as Adam Copeland made his way to the ring. Copeland a.k.a Edge retained his theme from WWE.

Also Read | WWE news: Jade Cargill names the most instrumental person in making her join WWE from AEW

Rescues Darby Allin; Did not form alliance with Christian Cage

Upon witnessing his long-term friend, Christian gave the chair to him to finish the job. Adam Copeland took it but instead knocked off Nick Wayne and Lucharus. Cage retreated from the ring. The fans were all excited to see Adam Copeland not supporting Christian.

Now the attention will shift to the weekly show where it is expected that Christian and Edge, will come face to face in a ring after a long time. Will Adam Copeland challenge Christian for the AEW TNT Championship or is something else in store? Exciting times ahead.