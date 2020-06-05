EXCLUSIVE: WWE Legend Triple H Says "I LOVE INDIA! Can't Wait To Come Back There"

WWE legend and NXT in-charge Triple H has been the crisis man for Vince McMahon. Currently he is busy with organising WWE NXT's 'Takeover: In your house' which will be telecast across the globe this Sunday on June 7, 2020.

NXT boss Triple H talks about George Floyd's death

Speaking to journalists from across countries, Triple H interacted exclusively with Republic World and spoke about everything, including the George Floyd death, Coronavirus and ofcourse the Takeover event.

Triple H began the call by addressing the George Floyd issue, which has seen protests across America in the last 2 weeks. Speaking on the same, Triple H said, ''I am deeply disturbed about George Floyd's untimely demise and I share the deepest of gratitude with his family members."

Triple H also spoke about pulling off a huge event like NXT Takeover in between a pandemic and said that it has been challenging. Triple H elaborated, "Pulling off an event like 'Takeover: In your house' during the current circumstances has been challenging, there is no denying that, but the team has really worked hard to put together a terrific Takeover"

Triple H says 'I Love India!'

Republic World then asked Triple H about his perception about WWE in India and when he plans to bring NXT to the country, as soon as the question was asked, Triple H excitedly responded by saying, "I Love India! Period. I love the people, I love the food, I love the sights and sounds. Infact I keep coming to India and can't wait to come there again after the pandemic is subdued. India has a huge NXT and WWE fanbase and we will be coming there very soon"

Well, we surely would love to see a WWE legends face-off happening in India, with Triple H and Shawn Michaels tag-teaming against The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, what say?