Tyson Fury And Vince McMahon Had A Detailed Conversation About The Boxer’s WWE Return

Tyson Fury was scheduled to make his WWE return at WrestleMania 36, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, those plans were torn up. Now, reports claim that 'The Gypsy King' is once again talking to WWE about his pro-wrestling return. Recently, wrestling expert Sean Sheehan took to Twitter and revealed that ‘Tyson Fury spoke to WWE CEO Vince McMahon last week about a potential "wrestling opportunity" in the near future’.

“Tyson Fury (on Redknapp’s Home Fixture on Sky Sports) says he spoke on the phone to Vince McMahon last week and said that “there may be an opportunity coming up soon” to wrestle again,” wrote Seán Sheehan.

Who could Tyson Fury face in WWE?

While WWE and Tyson Fury are yet to confirm the rumours, fans believe that 'The Gypsy King' could indeed return to WWE. There is some speculation that Tyson Fury could go after Drew McIntyre and his WWE Championship after he makes his return. The two have been exchanging verbal blows on social media for quite some time and both have requested WWE to set up a match between them. However, some fans believe Tyson Fury could start a feud with WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who Fury defeated in his first outing.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre calls out the undisputed Tyson Fury

While talking to The Sun, Drew McIntyre said that Fury vs McIntyre could happen in the future. However, he made it clear that he’s currently giving priority to the WWE superstars because they have been putting “sweat and blood” since Day 1. Drew McIntyre added that Tyson Fury is a big draw and will gather a lot of attention. He said the match could take place in a big stadium in front of thousands of people. Many believe that the match could take place at SummerSlam 2020.

While talking to BT Sport, Tyson Fury said that he likes the idea of him facing WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the ring. Tyson Fury claimed that Drew McIntyre has done some "pretty amazing things" in WWE and it’s great to have him as the first British WWE World Champion. "Congratulations, Drew. And you know, I think it would be a massive showdown in the UK and one to watch, for sure. I think everyone would be inspired and love to watch it," said Tyson Fury to BT Sport.

