Dwayne Johnson Calls Out Donald Trump In Powerful Message After George Floyd's Death

Dwayne Johnson recently posted a video on Instagram where he shared his views about Geroge Floyd's death and the government's response while indirectly calling out US President Donald Trump. Johnson demanded to know where the president was when his country was suffering while commenting on how the protests have been handled. Though Dwyane Johnson did not mention Trump's name during the video, people understood the WWE legend was talking about President Donald Trump on social media.

Dwayne Johnson shares powerful video about George Floyd death and calls out Donald Trump

Dwayne Johnson called out Donald Trump for lacking companion and not being there for the citizens when the country was protesting for George Floyd's brutal death. Johnson's video has over six million views and has been liked by more than one million people in nine hours. He demanded to know when their leader was going to stand up with them, assuring them that he is listening. Dwayne Johnson promised everyone watching that he was going to do everything in his power till his last breath to bring about the much-needed change. He continued by saying that even though he is aware that all lives matter, 'this moment right now, this defining, pivotal, explosive moment' where the USA is 'down on its knees', they must use the words 'Black Lives Matter' (BLM).

Johnson was referring to Donald Trump's comments on the situation, which received a lot of backlash. Dwayne Johnson added that everyone needs to become the leader they want to see, and once again asked where the leaders were when they were needed by their people. He ended on a slightly positive note, saying that the change has already begun across the country, though it might take some time and some blood in the process. Dwayne Johnson has otherwise been tweeting and posting about George Floyd's death, voicing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Past few days I’ve been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd’s death.

The video.

The plea for breath.

The callous response.

The racism.

The killing.

This is our ongoing disease.

I’ve had cops in my… https://t.co/BxWUkhXBkN — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 30, 2020

