Former WWE Champion Eyes Comeback On SmackDown Soon; All You Need To Know

WWE superstar Sheamus has been absent from WWE’s in-ring action for over a month, as he is currently recovering from the nose surgery that he underwent after breaking his nose during a Monday Night RAW match, back in June. He underwent the surgery, recovered from it, and appeared in the ring while sporting a mask, however, he went under the knife again at the end of September after his fight with Damian Priest.

Meanwhile, as WWE announced the exciting match cards for its UK tour in November, Sheamus is being advertised for the tour and he is all set to step back into the ring in a number of matches in the coming week.

WWE's UK tour starts on November 3

The 43-year-old pro-wrestler will face Finn Balor on four back-to-back days before the final house clash in Manchester on November 10. The eight-date UK tour of WWE will start on November 3 with the live show in Brighton and will end on November 10 at Manchester. Meanwhile, Sheamus will return to the ring for the first time, since his last appearance in the no-disqualification match on WWE RAW’s September 27 episode. Before the match with Priest, he competed in a triple threat match on September 26, against Jeff Hardy and Priest, where he must have re-injured his nose. Sheamus previously competed under the RAW brand, and he was drafted under SmackDown during the WWE Drafts 2021.

WWE's UK tour schedule:

As per TalkSport, the dates for WWE’s UK tour are-

November 3- The Brighton Centre, Brighton

November 4- Utilita Arena, Sheffield

November 5- Utilita Arena, Birmingham

November 6- SSE Arena, London

November 7- M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

November 8- First Direct Arena, Leeds

November 9- Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

November 10- AO Arena, Manchester

Meanwhile, the match cards for WWE’s UK tour is set to feature many exciting matches, such as Big E vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch vs Doudrop for RAW Women’s Championship, RKO Bro vs Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the RAW Tag Team Championships, Damien Priest vs Finn Balor vs Kevin Owens vs Finn Balor for United States Championship, Reggie vs John Morrison for the 24/7 Championship and Liv Morgan vs Carmella clash in the match cards for Brighton, Sheffield, and Birmingham. The London leg will feature Sasha Banks vs Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura vs Jinder Mahal for the Intercontinental Championship and Tomasso Ciampa vs Bron Breaker for the NXT Championship match along with the other clashes. Whereas, the Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham, and Manchester match cards feature the Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin match and the Finn Balor vs Sheamus match including the other high-intensity clashes.

Image: wwe.com