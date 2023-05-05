Former WWE Tough Enough champion Sara Lee died of suicide; Autopsy reveals details

Sara Lee, a former winner of the renowned "Tough Enough" competition hosted by the WWE, committed suicide in October, according to a fresh autopsy report that TMZ Sports received. As per the paperwork from the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, Lee consumed a fatal dosage of medications and alcohol. The former wrestler had left "letters of intent at the scene" prior to her demise, they revealed.

Lee had bruises and abrasions on her head and torso, according to officials in the records, even though they feared she may have sustained the wounds in a fall or falls while intoxicated. Lee was 30 at the time of her death.

WWE expressed condolence on the untimely death of Sara Lee

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jtjjnG52n7 — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

"As a former 'Tough Enough' winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world," the WWE said. "WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans." Lee participated in season six of "Tough Enough" in 2015 and earned a one-year contract with the WWE from it. She wrestled for the org for most of 2016, but moved on to the independent circuit a short time later.

In 2017, she married WWE wrestler Wesley Blake. The couple had three kids together. Days after her death, Blake penned an emotional note to Sara on his Instagram page ... writing, "You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife."

"I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free," Blake said. "I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far." Many wrestlers have committed suicide in the past, and the biggest name that still strikes is of Chris Benoit. Benoit committed sucicide after murdering his wife and son.