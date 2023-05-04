Mike Tyson willing to grace WWE ring to smash celebrity wrestling prospect 'for free'

Logan Paul, a name that for years was restricted to the realm of social media has in the last couple of years expanded his horizons to enter into the field of combat sports. Having made waves in the boxing ring, the YouTube personality has seemingly cemented his place in the WWE's squared circle as well. The wrestler cum Youtuber signed a fresh contract with WWE recently.

Before making his way into the biggest Wrestling promotion, Logan Paul was embroiled in some exhibition boxing matches. In the boxing ring, he has even had a one-on-one encounter with the greatest of all time Floyd Mayweather. The contest was seen as an easy picking for Mayweather but to the surprise of the fight enthusiasts and experts, Paul was successful in securing a draw against Mayweather. While the boxing ring has been replaced with WWE's ring now, the individual has persuaded the WWE Universe to shower attention on him. The Maverick made his WWE debut at the grandest stage of them all at WrestleMania 38 and since then has been involved in a feud with two of the biggest alphas present in the WWE - Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. As a bearer of "One Lucky Punch", Paul has garnered significant popularity so much so that a boxing legend has come out and presented his intention to face Paul.

Mike Tyson willing to grace WWE ring to smash Logan Paul 'for free'

Mike Tyson, who has had an illustrious boxing career, wants to enter the WWE and take on Logan Paul. The 56-year-old though shares a healthy relationship with Paul but has communicated that he is willing to come to the WWE ring and beat Logan Paul for free. Here's what he said.

“I would do it!" Tyson told Forbes of a potential bout with the elder Paul brother in the boxing ring, before admitting he would do it for free. "I would kick his (explicit), yes I would do it. Even though I love him, though. This is what I found out about WrestleMania: Everybody says, ‘That’s fake, that’s fake.’ But the check is real. Deep down inside, don’t let them know, I would do this for free.”

While a match like that is very less likely to materialize, some fans would love to see Logan Paul get rag dolled in the ring by Tyson.