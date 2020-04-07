The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Edge Vs Randy Orton Criticised By Fans For Long Duration, Chris Benoit Suicide Mockery

WWE News

A number of fans took to Twitter and said that the Edge vs Randy Orton WrestleMania 36 match would have been amazing if it was not almost 40 minutes long.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Edge vs Randy Orton

After WrestleMania 36 ended, many fans took to Twitter and criticised the Edge vs Randy Orton Last Man Standing Match. Some said the match was too long while others said it looked like "two drunk men were fighting in an empty stadium". However, there were a few who said WWE did a fine job showing Edge’s current form during the Edge vs Randy Orton match.

Also Read l Chris Benoit suicide: How superstars reacted when Vince McMahon gave them the WWE news

The Edge vs Randy Orton match was 36 minutes and 35 seconds long, which makes it the second-longest match in WrestleMania history. The duration of Edge vs Randy Orton is right behind the WrestleMania 12 title match between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, which was 61 minutes and 52 seconds long. However, Edge vs Randy Orton broke the record of the 'Triple H vs The Rock vs Big Show vs Mick Foley' WrestleMania 16 match which was 36 minutes and 24 seconds long.

Also Read l Chris Benoit suicide: David Benoit talks about his father’s crime and wrestling as ‘Chris Benoit Jr’: WWE News

Edge vs Randy Orton criticised

Edge vs Randy Orton was criticised for another major reason. During the match, Randy Orton was seen choking Edge with a weight cable. Many believe WWE was taking a shot at Chris Benoit who committed suicide while hanging himself with a weight cable after murdering his wife and younger son in rage in 2007. After the incident, WWE took Chris Benoit’s name out of their history. WWE even refused to induct Chris Benoit in WWE Hall of Fame.

Also Read l Chris Benoit suicide: Chris Benoit's son David reveals why he wants to wrestle for AEW

Fans react to Edge vs Randy Orton

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: WrestleMania 36 results: McIntyre defeats Lesnar, Fiend defeats Cena, Edge defeats Orton

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: Edge vs Randy Orton: WrestleMania 36 results: Edge triumphs over Randy Orton 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rajasthan
RAJASTHAN'S 'BHILWARA MODEL'
COVID-19
EXTEND LOCKDOWN IF NEED ARISES: MP
Lockdown
MODI GOVT PLANS 2 COVID STRATEGIES
Sensex
SENSEX GAINS 2476 POINTS, NIFTY UP
Alaya F
WATCH: ALAYA F SHARES HOME WORKOUT
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA URGES DHARAVI LOCKDOWN