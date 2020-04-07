Edge Vs Randy Orton Criticised By Fans For Long Duration, Chris Benoit Suicide Mockery

After WrestleMania 36 ended, many fans took to Twitter and criticised the Edge vs Randy Orton Last Man Standing Match. Some said the match was too long while others said it looked like "two drunk men were fighting in an empty stadium". However, there were a few who said WWE did a fine job showing Edge’s current form during the Edge vs Randy Orton match.

The Edge vs Randy Orton match was 36 minutes and 35 seconds long, which makes it the second-longest match in WrestleMania history. The duration of Edge vs Randy Orton is right behind the WrestleMania 12 title match between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, which was 61 minutes and 52 seconds long. However, Edge vs Randy Orton broke the record of the 'Triple H vs The Rock vs Big Show vs Mick Foley' WrestleMania 16 match which was 36 minutes and 24 seconds long.

Edge vs Randy Orton criticised

Edge vs Randy Orton was criticised for another major reason. During the match, Randy Orton was seen choking Edge with a weight cable. Many believe WWE was taking a shot at Chris Benoit who committed suicide while hanging himself with a weight cable after murdering his wife and younger son in rage in 2007. After the incident, WWE took Chris Benoit’s name out of their history. WWE even refused to induct Chris Benoit in WWE Hall of Fame.

Fans react to Edge vs Randy Orton

2/The Worst: @RandyOrton vs @EdgeRatedR in a Last Man Standing match. This isnt to say neither Randall nor Edge are good workers, far from it. A lot of this couldve been edited down to not be 35 minutes long. The gym hanging spot was really uncomfortable, For Benoit reasons. — David Hubbard (@BrushfireFNF) April 7, 2020

And everyone is crying about the spot they did with the gym stuff with Randy choking edge everyone is saying it brought up 2007 with Chris OMG wwe could had cut that part out but they kept in there so it's on wwe and wwe could had also cut the match in half — Crystalina acosta (@Crystalinaacos3) April 7, 2020

Randy Orton: *tries to kill Edge with weight lifting equipment*

Chris Benoit:#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/CoWvWeuLcl — grr-eoghan (@mcscrubadub) April 6, 2020

Omg wow that was exhausting and hard to watch Orton and edge took it to a whole other level. My god their bodies are gonna be screaming. Thank you @EdgeRatedR @RandyOrton #WrestleMania — sONcEk 🇨🇿♠️ (@fOr_i_RoAm) April 6, 2020

