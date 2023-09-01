Ludwig Kaiser has become one of WWE's fastest-emerging stars in recent history. His in-ring skills and wrestling prowess have the fans go gaga over him. Alongside the Intercontinental heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and Giovanni Vinci, IMPERIUM has remained a potent force to be reckoned with. The three-man force has wreaked havoc throughout WWE and has also stood against some of the most iconic stables in the business. But when it comes to singles action, they do not disappoint either.

WWE Superstar opens up on his chances for a singles run

Republicworld.com sat down in a roundtable interaction with IMPERIUM member, Ludwig Kaiser, ahead of WWE's trip to India for Superstar Spectacle at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. When asked about his interest in a singles run and eventually winning some championship gold down the line, Kaiser deemed it as a big possibility.

That is what I came here for. Six years ago, I left my family, my friends, and my home country to go to the United States of America, to join the WWE, to do what I always wanted to do since I was a little boy. My dad was a professional wrestler for many, many years. I'm living my dream right now. So, any given opportunity, if it's GUNTHER and Gio [Giovanni Vinci] by my side, or if it is me by myself in the ring, I’m definitely always going to, you know, give it my all, because every time I go in the ring, I get to live my passion; I get to live my childhood dream.

Ludwig Kaiser further added that he was taking advantage of any given possibility available and that he had to work so hard to get this chance. He also expressed his happiness with the opportunities he has been offered to date.

IMPERIUM to clash against John Cena & Seth Rollins at Superstar Spectacle

WWE is making their way to India for the Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, and the fans in India have a great reason to be happy about it. It will be the first time that John Cena will come to India, and he will team up alongside Seth Rollins to go against IMPERIUM's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. It will be a day to remember for the fans in India.

Moreover, As announced by Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher will challenge Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at the Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad. Stars like Drew McIntyre, and Rhea Ripley are also announced for the event.

